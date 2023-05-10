TOWN OF WATERFORD — A longtime town supervisor who lost a bid for re-election in April is coming back to the Waterford Town Board after all.

Dale Gauerke, who was unseated in an April 4 election, was appointed Monday to fill a vacancy created when Supervisor Teri Jendusa Nicolai was elected town chairwoman.

The vote for the appointment, however, was not unanimous.

The Town Board deadlocked in a 2-2 tie, and Town Clerk Tina Mayer cast a tie-breaking vote to approve Gauerke's appointment to serve out Nicolai's current term until April 2024.

Some supervisors favored other applicants who represented an opportunity to bring a new face and new ideas to town government.

Six candidates submitted applications for the appointment, including Tanya Maney, a former executive director of the Explore Waterford business and tourism organization.

Supervisor Robert Ulander said he favored Maney for the appointment, partly because of her experience with Explore Waterford and other organizations or activities in the community.

Ulander also said Maney would have brought a fresh perspective to the town on important issues such as rebuilding damaged relations with the neighboring Village of Waterford.

"This was an opportunity for a turning point," Ulander said. "I think she would have been fantastic."

Ulander moved to approve Maney's appointment, but all three other supervisors voted no — Nicolai, Tim Szeklinski and Doug Schwartz.

Nicolai, who was elected town chairwoman in the April 4 election, said she wanted to appoint Gauerke because, she said, his years of experience in town government are needed right now.

Pointing to an approaching effort to update the town's long-term land use plan, Nicolai said none of the other current supervisors are familiar with that process. She added that other current issues in the town would similarly benefit from Gauerke's experience.

"We've got our fingers in the pie on a lot of different things we're doing," she said.

Supervisors on the five-member Town Board serve two-year terms at a salary of $7,840 a year.

Gauerke has been serving in town government since 1992. In his bid for another term on April 4, he finished out of the running, behind both Ulander and Schwartz, in an election to fill two board seats.

Nicolai was elected town chairwoman in the same election, so her vacant seat created an opening for Gauerke to get back on the board.

In addition to Gauerke and Maney, the other applicants for the appointment were Andrew Handeland, David Wagner, John Bieringer and John Palmer.

Szeklinski, who resumes his supervisor term after losing the April 4 town chairman race to Nicolai, said he, too, was hoping the appointment would bring a new face to the Town Board.

Szeklinski said he favored Palmer, a local business owner and currently vice president of the Tichigan Lions Club.

Szeklinski, however, said he never got a chance to advance Palmer's appointment before Gauerke was approved. He voted against Maney, he said, because he does not know her well, and he has seen her post social media comments that were "against the town."

"I thought new blood would've been good," he said. But, he added, "They were all good applicants."

