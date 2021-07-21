Deer District Racine erupts in celebration as Bucks win NBA title

Take advantage of this great offer Get full access to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com for one year at this special rate.

RACINE — Championship fever broke out Tuesday night in Downtown Racine as fans of the Milwaukee Bucks cheered an NBA championship during a celebration at Monument Square, temporarily renamed Deer District Racine.

"It feels great," Bucks fan Jeanette Fiorita said. "It's been a long time coming."

Fiorita joined an estimated 500 fans who gathered at Monument Square to watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals on big-screen TVs, in a public watch party organized by Racine city officials, who temporarily renamed the square Deer District Racine.

A back-and-forth battle with the Phoenix Suns kept the crowd on edge most of the night. But when the Bucks' victory became apparent in the game's closing minutes, jubilant fans launched into a wild celebration.

It was the team's first world championship in 50 years.

Jason McMillian of Racine said the championship was sweet payback for many years of dedicated support from fans like him.

Especially considering the recent turmoil of an apparent falling-out between the Green Bay Packers and NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, McMillian said seeing the Bucks in championship glory has been a pleasant change of pace.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It means everything for the state of Wisconsin," he said.