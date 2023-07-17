WIND POINT — The Village of Wind Point has received two responses to its request for proposals involving a property on Deepwood Drive.

While some homes have been built at Deepwood Estate on the four lots of the western portion of 4403 N. Main St., a formerly wooded area, a determination hasn’t been made about the use of the eastern portion, known as Outlot 1, 336 Deepwood Drive.

The wording of the RFP was amended to be more inclusive of non-development proposals for the eastern 3.448 acres. Proposals were due Thursday.

The village received responses from Wind Point Conservation and KEW Investments, a limited liability corporation owned by Wolf Korndoerfer of Korndoerfer Homes.

The RFP documents will be publicly accessible Monday at the Village Office, 215 E. Four Mile Road, and staff is preparing electronic copies for the village’s website.

“The next step in the process is the RFPs will be evaluated by the Plan Commission,” Wind Point President Alison McCulloch said.

Village staff previously said that any proposals received would be discussed during a community meeting and that any decision regarding the property would be made at public meetings.

Dates for those meetings have not been determined.

Korndoerfer did not respond to request for comment about his company’s proposal.

Wind Point Conservation President Michael Palazzola said his organization is hoping to conserve the property.

Site history

The village purchased 4403 N. Main St. for $110,000 in 2017. KEW Investments closed on the five-acre western side in July 2021.

Officials have said that developing the property would increase the overall village’s assessed value, provide property tax revenue, help keep the government at pace with inflation and pay for village services.

The amount of property taxes expected be generated by the four homes during the next 60 years is about $550,000.

The Deepwood Preservation Committee was formed to support conservation of the property, but its founder Kate Maurer moved to Delafield in Waukesha County.

However, some supporters haven’t stopped fighting for the property. Wind Point Conservation was formed and the group has been holding meetings.

Supporters have said that wildlife destruction is not a good plan for generating revenue and 4403 N. Main St. is not the right location for new development.

Because the village wants to earn tax revenue from the property, Wind Point Conservation has offered to make payments in lieu of taxes. The payments would go to the village’s general fund, just like taxes.

While the Deepwood Preservation Committee wanted to preserve the beauty of the land for the wildlife, Wind Point Conservation includes gardeners and residents who are concerned and affected by changes to the property, Palazzola said.

Development has displaced water on the parcel, and nearby homeowners have raised concerns about flooding and pushing silt into Lake Meadows.

Palazzola said the Home Owner’s Association at Wind Meadows, where he resides, is looking at a future of dredging costs.

“It won’t be long where that would have to be dredged,” he said. “We don’t want to make that happen any sooner than necessary.”

The wooded part of the property is a fraction of what it once was, Palazzola said, and a third of it is swamp.

“We do like to keep our little animals safe, but we’re also worried about our foundations, too,” he said. “It’s a blending of both cultures.”

The mill rate in Wind Meadows is 2.45, so Wind Point Conservation is looking into the value of the acreage based on that.

The organization plans to raise money through donations from its about 160 members, Palazzola said.

“There’s so many people affected, an easy $40 by the numbers would take care of the tax bill on it, so it’s not a huge amount of money,” he said.

He said the group might pay village in advance, so that if the village wanted to sell off the property in the future, it could.

“We thought it would be a win-win,” Palazzola said. “The village can sell it if they want to in the future, we’re basically leasing it from them so they get something when it’s not being developed. It’s good for the taxpayers of the area and it wouldn’t be too painful for the people living right around it. It would be a good compromise; it wouldn’t be opportunity lost.”

Photos: Hot weather has US, world sweltering