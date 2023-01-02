Declaring 'we can't stop now,' Racine mayor announces re-election bid

RACINE — Standing beneath a new downtown hotel under development, Racine Mayor Cory Mason touted economic growth Monday as he announced plans to seek re-election.

Mason was joined by many supporters for his announcement that he is asking voters in April to elect him to another four-year term as the city's top official.

The mayor listed the Hotel Verdant development underway in the former Zahn's Department Store site among the achievements of his first full term — and among the sort of successes he hopes to continue if re-elected.

"Our progress is just getting started," Mason said. "We can't stop now."

Supporters cheered as Mason announced his candidacy in the citywide April 4 nonpartisan mayoral election, with a Feb. 21 primary to narrow the field if necessary.

Others who have announced plans to run for mayor include two other City Hall insiders — Alderman Henry Perez and former Racine Civic Centre Commission chairman Jim DeMatthew.

The deadline for candidates to file nominating papers is Tuesday.

Among those turning out to show support for Mason was Alderman Sam Peete, who said the incumbent deserves a second term after leading Racine through the COVID-19 pandemic and other trying times.

Rather than elect someone new and start over, Peete said, it makes more sense for voters to re-elect Mason and continue with his programs and ideas.

"I think he's been doing a good job," Peete said. "But he needs more time."

Organized labor leaders also were on hand to cheer the mayor.

Tobin Boyle, president of the Southeastern Wisconsin Building and Construction Trades Council, which includes 15 labor unions, said he supports Mason because of the mayor's ability to generate economic growth and create jobs.

Boyle called the mayor a "creative thinker" when it comes to leveraging outside funds to drive development in Racine.

"It's so difficult to get things done," Boyle said. "And he's proven that he can get things done."

Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the union that represents the Racine Unified School District’s educators, told the crowd that Mason's support helped to pass RUSD's historic $1 billion referendum in 2020 for expansion and improvement of public schools.

Cruz said the mayor has been a strong backer of teachers, students and others in the public school system.

"I hope that the people of Racine recognize the hard work he has done to bring all people together," Cruz said.

Other supporters in attendance for the mayor's outdoor event at Monument Square included Hotel Verdant developer Christopher Adams and State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, the current Wisconsin Assembly minority leader. Neubauer introduced the mayor as the crowd cheered and waved bright blue campaign signs declaring "Mason For Racine."

Mason was elected in 2017 during a special election after the resignation of Mayor John Dickert. Two years later, Mason was elected to his first full four-year term in office.

Mason told supporters Monday that he is proud of his record on economic development, as well as creating jobs, combatting gun violence and other crime, supporting schools, holding down taxes and protecting voting rights.

Racine has seen more new development occur in the past five years, he said, than it did during the previous 20 years.

He also said that helping students get a good education and prepare themselves for successful careers is "a commitment to nothing less than achieving the American dream."

"It is a humbling and amazing responsibility to serve the community I love," Mason said. "Now is the time to make sure Racine is better and stronger for future generations."

