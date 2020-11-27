In the 1980s, leaders of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources realized that government alone could not solve all of the state's water-quality problems. So the DNR recruited private citizens to create new grass-roots organizations, hoping these groups could help in protecting rivers and other waterways in their communities and the surrounding regions.

In southeastern Wisconsin, one such group is celebrating a milestone in its efforts to clean up both the Root River and Pike River, which extend a combined 100 miles through Racine County and beyond.

The Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network is marking its 20-year anniversary since spinning off from the DNR and establishing itself as a private nonprofit, now based at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Root-Pike WIN, as it is called, has built a reputation as a high-impact force in the environmental movement, successful at not only mobilizing activists, but also attracting corporate sponsors and tapping government grants.

Whether creating a simple rain garden or restoring an entire wetland, the organization has established a track record of success at a pace that, at times, has exceeded investments of $500,000 a year — sums 10 times larger than the group was pulling in during its early days.

Earlier, scrappier days

The group has its roots in a time during the 1980s when Wisconsin water quality was in trouble.

Wastewater treatment plants were overwhelmed, municipalities were diverting untreated wastewater into the environment and beaches were frequently closed to the public because of pollution.

Michael Luba, then a water supervisor for the DNR in southeastern Wisconsin, recalls that agency leaders directed him and other staffers to build new partnerships with private citizens in each of the approximately 25 main watershed basins throughout the state.

Luba's assignment: the Root River and Pike River region extending from Racine County north into Milwaukee County and south into Kenosha County.

Key to the effort, Luba said, would be persuading fishing clubs, private companies and others to recognize the importance of protecting not just their favorite river, but the entire watershed — the larger area from which a river draws water. Between the Root and the Pike combined, that means about 250 square miles.

"What people do in their community," Luba said, "affects not only what they see out their window."

The result was a loosely organized community group that would evolve over many years, eventually resulting in the Root-Pike WIN. The group started officially in 2000 and incorporated a few years later as a private nonprofit.

Funding came from S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Styberg Engineering Co. and other outside supporters, many of whom remain involved today.

Allison Werner, who was hired as the organization's first executive director in 2001, recalls working from her home and awarding small grants to others active on the environment. At the start, the grants totaled just $15,000 to $20,000 a year.

At the same time, however, Werner had a dedicated core group of about 50 volunteers committed to the Root-Pike WIN concept.

"We were pretty scrappy back then," she said.

The group's early successes included removing a dam at the Kenosha Country Club, battling river bank erosion in Oak Creek, compiling a water quality assessment in Racine and launching a public educational outreach called "Respect Our Waters."

The organization later rented office space in the Racine City Hall Annex, and officials decided to extend themselves by commissioning watershed restoration plans — each a comprehensive analysis of long-term needs and objectives to safeguard water quality into the future.

Ranging from 250 pages to 700 pages, each consultant study represents a blueprint for projects within a specific geographic area of the region surrounding either the Root River or Pike River basin.

The present day

Of the 25 or so such groups created statewide starting in the 1980s, it is one of only three that continue today. And it is regarded by observers as the most successful.

Julie Kinzelman, laboratory director for the Racine Public Health Department, calls the Root-Pike watershed group "a good and steadfast partner."

"Wherever they are able to assert their expertise, they have done so," Kinzelman said. "They have a far-reaching impact, and have been able to help on projects big and small."

Dave Giordano, a former construction manager who became the watershed group's executive director in 2015, said the studies are important because they allow his group or others to qualify for federal funding whenever moving forward with work outlined in the studies.

Giordano said completing all of the identified improvements likely would take 50 years or more.

"We're barely scratching the surface," he said. "And we're in them every day."

Luba, who retired from the DNR and now is president of the Root-Pike group's board of directors, agreed. "It's a monumental task, to say the least. But we've been real successful."

Although it operates at UW-Parkside on a minimal staff and a yearly operating budget of about $130,000, the organization has demonstrated an ability to leverage as much as $750,000 a year in outside grants and donations.

In Racine, for example, the group identified an area of county-owned Pritchard Park that was overrun by an invasive plant species. In addition to removing the unwanted plant, crews restored a wetland and devised a plan to create a new urban fishing pond.

Near the Foxconn development site in Mount Pleasant, the group has identified a creek that could become a natural amenity in the proposed industrial complex. The plans call for restoring the creek's banks, cleaning up the water and establishing a wildlife preserve.

A future-minded game plan

Soon, a new Root-Pike WIN program is moving into the schools, offering students the chance to learn how to convert normal turf outside their schools into more eco-friendly prairies.

Officials at the watershed network calculate that their efforts this year contributed to a decrease of more than 250 tons in suspended-solid pollutants that reached Lake Michigan.

"We have a game plan, and we're getting it done," longtime board member Bill Sasse said. "That's a real pleasure to say — we're making a difference."

Werner, who now works for the River Alliance of Wisconsin, said the only other DNR-created watershed groups still operating are the Rock River Coalition based in Jefferson and the Lakeshore Natural Resource Partnership based in Manitowoc County.

Werner said she is proud that her early work at Root-Pike WIN laid a solid foundation for the organization to thrive for years to come.

By emphasizing the entire watershed of a region, Werner said, the group demonstrates that maintaining water quality is a complex challenge requiring collaboration on a grand scale.

"There's no one silver bullet," she said. "You've got to tackle these issues from multiple angles."

