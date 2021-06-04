Deaths: June 4, 2021

BAUMEISTER, Bryson J. Sr., 51
Burlington, June 2, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
BOE, Patricia L., 74
Wheatland, May 31, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
CHRISTENSEN, Evelyn M., 93
Racine, June 3, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
COBB, Gary G., 64
Racine, passed away at his residence, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LOWNDES, Nancy K., 41
Lafayette, Wis., June 2, at Select Specialty Hospital, West Allis, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
METHERINE, Harvey, 68
Racine, May 30, at The Bay at Burlington on May 30th, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant