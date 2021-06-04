 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: June 4, 2021
0 Comments

Deaths: June 4, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BAUMEISTER, Bryson J. Sr., 51

Burlington, June 2, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

BOE, Patricia L., 74

Wheatland, May 31, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

CHRISTENSEN, Evelyn M., 93

Racine, June 3, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

COBB, Gary G., 64

Racine, passed away at his residence, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LOWNDES, Nancy K., 41

Lafayette, Wis., June 2, at Select Specialty Hospital, West Allis, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

METHERINE, Harvey, 68

Racine, May 30, at The Bay at Burlington on May 30th, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video of dad, daughter speaking out against critical race theory goes viral

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News