Deaths: Jan. 8, 2023

CLEMENTI, Joseph S., 87
Mount Pleasant, Jan. 6, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MEIJA, Amalia C. (nee: Castillo), 83
Racine, Dec. 28, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
MILLER Dale, 78
Caledonia, Dec. 30, 2022, Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
MOORMAN, Patricia M., 87
Racine, Jan. 5, at Francis House, South Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PETERSEN, Kim N., 60
Racine, Jan. 7, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
People are also reading…
SIPHER, Irene R., 106
Zapata, Texas, formerly of Racine. Jan. 2, Falcon Lake Nursing Home, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
STEWART, AVERY ‘RERUN’ 66
Racine, Jan. 1, at his place of business, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.