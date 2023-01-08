 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 8, 2023

  • 0

CLEMENTI, Joseph S., 87

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 6, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MEIJA, Amalia C. (nee: Castillo), 83

Racine, Dec. 28, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

MILLER Dale, 78

Caledonia, Dec. 30, 2022, Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MOORMAN, Patricia M., 87

Racine, Jan. 5, at Francis House, South Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PETERSEN, Kim N., 60

Racine, Jan. 7, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SIPHER, Irene R., 106

Zapata, Texas, formerly of Racine. Jan. 2, Falcon Lake Nursing Home, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

STEWART, AVERY ‘RERUN’ 66

Racine, Jan. 1, at his place of business, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

