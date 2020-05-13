Death total up to 17 in Racine County; 820 confirmed cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — One additional death was reported in Racine County on Wednesday, bringing the total up to 17.

Racine County's health departments on Wednesday reported 820 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 538 within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department along with 73 probable cases and five deaths. The Central Racine County Health Department confirmed 282 cases with 95 probable cases and 12 deaths.

That is up from 774 confirmed cases on Tuesday, with 502 in the city's jurisdiction and 272 in the county's jurisdiction.

Statewide, out of a total of 128,013 COVID-19 tests conducted to date, 10,902 came back positive, a rate of 8.5%. The percentage of positive cases in Racine County is almost double that at around 15%.

Racine County is behind only Milwaukee County (with 4,215 cases) and Brown County (with 1,982 cases) counties. Kenosha County is in fourth with 785 cases and Dane County is in fifth with 490 cases.

As for Racine County’s other adjacent neighbors, Waukesha County had 421 cases as of Wednesday and Walworth County had 243 cases.

