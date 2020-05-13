Death total up to 17 in Racine County; 820 confirmed cases

RACINE COUNTY — One additional death was reported in Racine County on Wednesday, bringing the total up to 17.
Racine County's health departments on Wednesday reported 820 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 538 within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department along with 73 probable cases and five deaths. The Central Racine County Health Department confirmed 282 cases with 95 probable cases and 12 deaths.
That is up from 774 confirmed cases on Tuesday, with 502 in the city's jurisdiction and 272 in the county's jurisdiction.
Statewide, out of a total of 128,013 COVID-19 tests conducted to date, 10,902 came back positive, a rate of 8.5%. The percentage of positive cases in Racine County is almost double that at around 15%.
Racine County is behind only Milwaukee County (with 4,215 cases) and Brown County (with 1,982 cases) counties. Kenosha County is in fourth with 785 cases and Dane County is in fifth with 490 cases.
As for Racine County’s other adjacent neighbors, Waukesha County had 421 cases as of Wednesday and Walworth County had 243 cases.
Barbara Lockhart became interested in nursing when she was young, watching her mother, who was a certified nursing assistant, and hearing the kind words residents spoke of the care her mother provided.
Kathie Radwill’s older sister was a teacher, so Radwill just figured she would do the same. But then her mother asked, “Why would you do that? … I think you need to go into nursing.” Radwill’s best subjects while attending St. Catherine’s High School in her hometown of Racine were math and science and she developed a particular love for chemistry and biochemistry.
Racinian Heather Haller, a nurse at Aurora Health at Home, has a passion for helping and caring for others, which is the reason she started on the path to become a nurse. She also enjoys educating other nurses and advocating for her patients’ mental well being.
Having wanted to be a nurse since childhood, Bobbie Williams was not going to let any challenge or hurdle stand in her way. And that includes recovering from five surgeries for brain tumors that left her deaf and, for a time, physically challenged.
The flyover will be considered "part of a regular training and proficiency mission," which is a required training to be completed by pilots in order to remain up to date on qualifications. The specific training of the flyover will meet the training requirement of being able to arrive at a location at a precise time.