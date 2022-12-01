 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEAR SANTA

Dear Santa: North Pole Express letterbox arrives in Racine

RACINE — Been good all year? Santa wants to hear from you!

Letters to Santa

The red North Pole Express Delivery mailbox will be located outside of Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. from Monday, Nov. 28 until Dec. 20

The North Pole Express is making sure children can get their list to Santa on time this year.

The red North Pole Express Delivery mailbox is set up and will be located outside of City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., until Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Kids of all ages are welcome to take part in the magic. Please include your name and address, and an elf will be sure to respond.

“The City of Racine is excited to announce our new partnership, ensuring City of Racine residents can utilize the North Pole Express to get your letter to Santa prior to Dec. 25,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement.

More inside

Nationwide, visits with Santa Claus are beginning to look like their pre-pandemic normal again. Page B4

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020.

