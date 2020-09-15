Dealing with difficult people in the workplace is topic of Friday webinar

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside professional and continuing education office, in partnership with Kinkade Consulting, is hosting a one-hour webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Friday on how to deal with difficult people in the workplace. Registration cost is $19.

People don’t leave difficult jobs; they leave difficult people. Sadly, many people abandon what might be an ideal work setting because of the challenging conduct of others.

Expert Russ Kinkade, a clinical and consulting psychologist with more than 30 years of experience in both clinical and corporate arenas, will help participants acquire a simple, yet effective model for recognizing, decoding and responding with professionalism and poise to the difficult people in their lives.

Participants from the community and local businesses will learn how to recognize and reframe unproductive conversations, explore the underlying drivers behind both passive and aggressive actions and build personal resiliency in high stress interactions.

The goal of the webinar is to provide training and professional skill development opportunities to community members and organizations.