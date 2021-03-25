Deal to turn empty Waterford firehouse into brewery falls through, but village isn't giving up on plan

The village now has issued another request for proposals, hoping to find a new prospective partner in a development that could transform a high-profile location along the Waterford riverfront into a major new business.

The village is willing to sell the old firehouse at little to no cost, in exchange for an investment in the property and a guarantee that the brewery will remain in business for at least three years.

Interested parties have until late April to present a proposal.

Protecting Waterford residents is a priority

Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said officials hope for an arrangement in which the brewery operators provide reasonable guarantees that protect the village from incurring any steep losses in the deal.

“Those are the kind of partners the village wants,” Jackson said. “We want you to do everything you can, and not walk away if the going gets tough and leave the village holding the bag.”

Since 2018, the village has been looking for ways to convert the old fire station at 122 Second St. into a brewery or brewpub, for the production of beer in a setting along the Fox River that invites visitors and tourists.