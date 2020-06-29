Deadlines for sidewalk repair in City of Racine extended until end of the year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The deadline for city residents to repair or replace sidewalks in front of their homes has been pushed back six months.

The repairs/replacements had originally been required to be done by July 1. But due to "the economic impacts COVID-19 has taken on city residents," the city has announced that the new deadline for property owners to hire contractors is Dec. 31, according to a release issued Monday afternoon.

If property owners do not get permits and conduct the repairs of damaged sidewalk themselves, the city will hire contractors on its own and bill the property owners the cost taken on by the city, plus 6%, plus another $25 permit fee.

The city plans to carry out sidewalk replacement on sidewalk squares left unfixed in spring 2021.

Some property owners already requested extensions past the July 1 deadline and paid a fee for that request. The city said that those fees will be refunded.

Permits can be acquired from the City of Racine Engineering Department by calling 262-636-9191.