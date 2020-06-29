Deadlines for sidewalk repair in City of Racine extended until end of the year

RACINE — The deadline for city residents to repair or replace sidewalks in front of their homes has been pushed back six months.
The repairs/replacements had originally been required to be done by July 1. But due to "the economic impacts COVID-19 has taken on city residents," the city has announced that the new deadline for property owners to hire contractors is Dec. 31, according to a release issued Monday afternoon.
If property owners do not get permits and conduct the repairs of damaged sidewalk themselves, the city will hire contractors on its own and bill the property owners the cost taken on by the city, plus 6%, plus another $25 permit fee.
The city plans to carry out sidewalk replacement on sidewalk squares left unfixed in spring 2021.
Some property owners already requested extensions past the July 1 deadline and paid a fee for that request. The city said that those fees will be refunded.
Permits can be acquired from the City of Racine Engineering Department by calling 262-636-9191.
Although property owners having to pay for sidewalk repairs is a new cost introduced in the 2020 city budget, it was the norm prior to June 2016. After June 2016 through the end of 2019, the city had been paying for sidewalk repairs, but that change was undone as the city looked to remove costs from its operating budget as state-imposed expenditure restraints tighten.
