Deadline to register to vote online and by mail is today, but there's still time to register in person
RACINE — Today, Oct. 14, is the last day to register to vote online or by mail in Wisconsin. You can still register to vote in person on Election Day.

For City of Racine residents, the last day to register at the City Clerk’s office is Oct. 30.

The first day of early in-person voting in Racine is Oct. 20, and Oct. 29 is the last day to request an absentee ballot online or by mail. The city advises requesting your absentee ballot as early as possible since delivery should take around a week after the ballot request is received, validated and processed.

Absentee ballots must be received by Election Day, Nov. 3. Absentee ballots can either be mailed or dropped at one of 18 secure drop boxes located in various locations throughout Racine.

According to the City of Racine’s voter information website, those mailing their ballots must do so early enough to allow time for them to be delivered by Election Day.

