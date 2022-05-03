 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadline is today to nominate a volunteer

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County will hold its annual Volunteer Recognition event online and in-person this year.

Nominations have been completed and members of the public are invited to vote for their favorite volunteers by visiting volunteercenterofracine.org/vote-for-a-volunteer-2022 (one vote per category). The voting deadline is Tuesday, May 3.

The luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 20. For more information, contact Michelle Ortwein at 262-886-9612 or email mortwein@volunteerracine.org.

