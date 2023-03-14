RACINE — Beginning March 30, Racine Art Museum will present the 14th annual International Peeps Art Exhibition. This nontraditional exhibition showcases art made from or inspired by colorful marshmallow Peeps candy. Artists of all ages are invited to create art for the only museum competition of its kind. Thee is no entry fee.

Entries for the 2023 show will be judged for awards by a panel of experts based on creativity and the best use or representation of Peeps. Museum visitors are invited to nominate their favorite piece in the exhibition for the coveted PEEPles Choice Award, which will be announced after the end of the show.

Further information and a downloadable entry form are available on the RAM website, ramart.org. Entries must either be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday or Saturday, March 17-18, or shipped to arrive no later than March 16 at Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., Racine, WI, 53405, along with attached entry form.