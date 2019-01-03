RACINE — There is a short time left for interested locals to file as candidates representing District 1 and District 9 on the Racine Unified School Board. As of Thursday, no one had filed to run for District 9.
The initial deadline to file for all open seats on the Unified board was 5 p.m. Wednesday, but as neither District 1 incumbent Michelle Duchow nor District 9 incumbent Robert Wittke Jr. filed for re-election, the deadline was extended to 5 p.m. Monday. District 1 covers the Sturtevant area, while District 9 encompasses the northern portion of Unified territory, including most of Caledonia and Wind Point.
Per state statute, if a school board incumbent does not file for re-election and fails to notify the district clerk of his or intention not to run, the filing deadline is extended by 72 hours. But in this case, that would leave the deadline at 5 p.m. Saturday, so it was moved to Monday, the next business day.
Hanser to run
The filing deadline for the other open Unified School Board seat, representing District 8, was not extended, as incumbent Matthew Hanser did file for re-election. Hanser will run unopposed.
Two candidates, Amy Cimbalnik and Jared Bellis, both of Sturtevant, filed to run for the District 1 seat. So far no one has filed to run for the District 9 seat.
Duchow and Wittke were both elected to their first terms in spring 2016. Their terms will end after the April election.
Wittke, who is currently the School Board President, decided against running for re-election to the School Board after he was elected in November to represent the 62nd District in the state Assembly.
Duchow, who also briefly served on the Sturtevant Village Board, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
As of Thursday afternoon, Racine Unified had not definitively identified the next steps it would take if no candidates file for District 9 prior to the new Monday deadline. However, state statute 17.26 states that when there is a vacancy on a unified school board, it is filled through appointment by the remaining board members.
Past deadlock
The Racine Unified Board was without a ninth member for several months in 2015 after Lisa Parham, who was elected in April of that year, resigned. Her resignation came after it was determined that she was ineligible to serve on the board, apparently due to a felony conviction two decades prior.
The board struggled to appoint a replacement for Parham, continually deadlocking in 35 votes over several months. Melvin Hargove, the board president at the time, appointed John Koetz as her replacement in October 2015, only after the state Legislature stepped in giving him the power to do so. Since then, Unified has adopted its own resolution giving the board president the power to break a tie to appoint a new member in the case of a vacancy, if the other members fail to come to a consensus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.