BURLINGTON — A National Day of Prayer morning of prayer and reflection is scheduled to take place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave.
The event includes breakfast, music and guest speakers Allen Edge and Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty. The theme for the event is "Love One Another," which is the theme for the National Day of Prayer. The event is a collaboration of several local churches and Thrivent Financial.
The cost is $12 or $90 for a table of eight. For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/prayer-breakfast-burlington-wi-tickets-56597954004.
