David Prott out, Holly McManus in for Caledonia Village Board

CALEDONIA — In the village’s only contested race, a political newcomer has unseat an incumbent with years of government experience.

Incumbent David Prott, who has been Caledonia Town Board supervisor and Caledonia Village Board trustee in the past, received 1,616 votes Tuesday. Challenger Holly McManus received 2,063 votes, according to unofficial Racine County election data.

Four seats were up for election this April in Caledonia on Tuesday. Village President James Dobbs ran uncontested for re-election. Trustee No. 1 Thomas Weatherston and Trustee No. 3 Kevin Wanggaard also ran unopposed for re-election.

McManus, a police detective with the City of St. Francis in Milwaukee County, said she is very excited to serve the Caledonia community.

“I would like to thank Mr. Prott on his service to our village, although I am thankful for the community to represent them moving forward,” McManus said. “I am specifically excited to learn from and work with the current board in hopes to bring a fresh perspective and new ideas for the continued success for our village.”

McManus said that because she earned many votes — nearly 450 more votes than her opponent — that shows the community is ready for new ideas and energy.