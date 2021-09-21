David Maack, county's 'master of disaster,' to retire

RACINE COUNTY — David Maack never intended to make emergency management a career. In fact, he had never heard of emergency management before he took a job in the field.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.

In April 1990, Maack was hired as Racine County’s emergency management coordinator. At the time, Maack was the youngest county department head and “probably the youngest director in the state,” a news release from Racine County stated.

Now after 31 years in the position, Maack is set to retire Oct. 29.

“Emergency management has been a rewarding career,” Maack said in the release.

“David Maack is a dedicated civil servant who has been an invaluable resource leading the county’s Office of Emergency Management,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a statement. “His legacy is well-known, and his work will have a lasting impact. We wish him the very best in retirement.”

A career well spent

Maack said he had never heard of emergency management until former Gov. Tommy Thompson appointed him to a position at the Wisconsin Division of Emergency Government, now known as Wisconsin Emergency Management.