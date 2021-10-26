Dave's Hot Chicken to spice things up in Racine

RACINE — Racine County residents will soon have a brand new restaurant to flock to.
Dave’s Hot Chicken — a Los Angeles-based street food sensation which has opened fast-casual restaurants across the country and among most recently, in Chicago on Friday — has signed a franchise agreement to open 14 locations across southeast Wisconsin.
According to a release, Racine will be one of those locations, along with locations in the Kenosha, Milwaukee, Green Bay and Fox River Valley areas.
The franchisees for the southeast Wisconsin locations will be Mike Pranke and Ron Stokes, experienced multiunit restaurant operators who lead the largest Qdoba franchise in the country, with 58 restaurants across Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.
There is not much information on the Racine location yet, according to spokesperson Sierra Gardner.
“Wisconsin is a key state to us further establishing ourselves in the Midwest. Operators like Mike and Ron have the right kind of business acumen and knowledge of the area to help us establish a solid base,” Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken, said in the release. “I’m excited for the people of Wisconsin to try our product and believe in the hype we’ve generated.”
Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper.” Each restaurant also serves sides of house-made kale slaw, mac and cheese and crispy fries/cheese fries.
“The Nashville hot chicken category is huge right now and Dave’s is on the forefront of it. We are excited to bring the intense flavorings that Dave’s has to offer to Wisconsin for more people to enjoy,” said Stokes in the release.
Founded by Chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken originally opened as a parking lot pop-up. Since then, the brand exploded in popularity and now has 20 brick-and-mortar locations open in several states in the country and Canada.
The brand has plans to grow throughout the United States and has over 400 units committed since announcing its franchise initiative in 2019.