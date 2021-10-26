Dave's Hot Chicken to spice things up in Racine

RACINE — Racine County residents will soon have a brand new restaurant to flock to.

Dave’s Hot Chicken — a Los Angeles-based street food sensation which has opened fast-casual restaurants across the country and among most recently, in Chicago on Friday — has signed a franchise agreement to open 14 locations across southeast Wisconsin.

According to a release, Racine will be one of those locations, along with locations in the Kenosha, Milwaukee, Green Bay and Fox River Valley areas.

The franchisees for the southeast Wisconsin locations will be Mike Pranke and Ron Stokes, experienced multiunit restaurant operators who lead the largest Qdoba franchise in the country, with 58 restaurants across Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.

There is not much information on the Racine location yet, according to spokesperson Sierra Gardner.