MOUNT PLEASANT — Voters of Mount Pleasant have given Dave DeGroot another term as the village president and have voted to keep all village trustees in place.

President results

In the race for Mount Pleasant Village Board President, incumbent Dave DeGroot defeated challenger Kelly Gallaher with 4,789 votes. Gallaher received 4,245 votes.

DeGroot said he was “elated” that all four incumbents won.

DeGroot believes Mount Pleasant would have regressed if the incumbents lost.

“I don’t want this to come across as petty, but … had the challengers won, the village would’ve gone backwards in a hurry,” DeGroot said. “The public probably does not realize the full extent of the bullet they just dodged.”

DeGroot has seen the Village of Mount Pleasant through many commercial and residential developments.

In February, DeGroot and the Village Board voted unanimously to partner with Racine County and Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network to purchase Campbell Woods and enter it into a conservation easement, preserving it from further development for years to come. Preserving the woods has been something DeGroot wanted to do for years, but he was outvoted as a Village Board trustee in 2017 when he tried to prevent it’s rezoning for the purpose of building a senior living facility. That facility was never built after the plan faced backlash from residents.

He said Tuesday’s election results showed that voters wanted the ongoing work of the Village Board to continue. That work includes a recent announcement that Microsoft plans to purchase 315 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for $50 million and eventually have a $1 billion development over the next decade-plus.

“I’m still kind of on a buzz from last week,” DeGroot said. “After working on this (Microsoft) project for so long, to be able to get it announced and turn the page and create a fresh page for future development — it’s just really cool … I can’t wait until we’re able to stick a shovel in the ground and break ground for this project.”

Challenger Gallaher has been a vocal critic of the Mount Pleasant Village Board, especially during the development of Foxconn.

Gallaher ran on the platform of keeping the Village of Mount Pleasant for the people and to not pander to incoming corporations.

She said she was disappointed to lose but overall felt encouraged that she and the three other challengers had close races against incumbents.

“For four brand new people running for office, we feel really good about and really honored how many people voted for us,” Gallaher said.

She believes the races were narrow because issues related to Foxconn, higher taxes and spending were on people’s minds.

“One of the reasons that we ran was to provide people with a choice, and I think that when you look at the results and how close that we really were, a choice was needed,” Gallaher said. “I really hope that the incumbents honor that. They’ve run a long time unopposed, and this time it was opposed, and it was not a runaway, so I hope that they take that to heart and will really open up, in a way, and allow residents to participate more than they have.”

Gallaher said she has no intention to run again for elected office and plans to relax and catch up on areas of her life that took a backseat over the past few months of campaigning.

The trustee races

In the race for village board trustee No. 1, incumbent John Hewitt beat challenger Travis Yanke with a total of 4,947 votes. Yanke received 3,768 votes.

Yanke was disappointed with the results.

“I’m very disheartened the incumbents won the way they did,” Yanke said. “I did this out of the goodness of my heart to help the community, and these bullies won, these corrupt bullies.”

Yanke said he did not appreciate tactics his opponents used but accepted that voters did not elect him.

“If that many people came out and voted, this is what they want, I guess so be it,” Yanke said. “I can’t question it. That is their voice.”

Yanke, a first-time candidate, said he does not plan to run for elected office again.

Hewitt did not respond to request for comment.

In the race for village board trustee No. 3, incumbent Nancy Washburn defeated challenger Kim Mahoney with 4,408 votes. In what was a close race, Mahoney received 4,326 votes.

Washburn said that while she was hoping to win by a wider margin, she was very pleased to have been re-elected.

She said she worked hard on her campaign, knocking on doors and making sure signs were posted all over the village, including when pushed over by snow.

“When I ran for trustee in 2020, I didn’t run to just run and sit for one term,” Washburn said.

She noted she has a long history with the village, from being a real estate developer, to being appointed to the Mount Pleasant Zoning Board of Appeals and the village Community Development Authority and being a member of the village Zoning Code Update Committee.

“For me this was something that was very important, as someone who understands a TID (tax incremental district) district,” she said.

She highlighted the lowered village tax base, emergency medical services and the economic development, which she acknowledged is difficult for some residents.

“All of those services take management and long range planning, and that’s what I excel at,” she said. “I’m very happy to be reelected, and I look forward to Monday night’s meeting of getting sworn in again.”

She loved meeting residents during her door knocking campaign and hopes to continue building resident relationships in the future.

Washburn said she hopes the reasons she won included the message sent in her campaign, what the Village Board has already done, its record, the village’s growth and residents’ respect for her background.

“I hope they recognized that I have a lot to contribute to the board,” she said.

Meanwhile, challenger Mahoney said this was a good time for her and the other challengers to run, but isn’t sure if she will run again.

“But who knows what the future holds,” she said.

“I’m disappointed, but not so much for me,” Mahoney said. “I’m disappointed for the people in Mount Pleasant I wanted to help. I’m disappointed for the Ericksons. We wanted to make that right. And I’m disappointed we won’t be able to get a handle on property taxes and excessive spending … We can only hope the Village Board recognizes nearly half of the voters wanted change.”

Erickson Trucks-n-Parts, owned by Colleen and Jack Erickson, was deemed blighted by the Village of Mount Pleasant in 2021 due to environmental concerns. Located near Foxconn, the Ericksons argued the blighting was an effort to make more room for the Foxconn project.

Mahoney speculated that voters were “wrapped up in their ideals” and looking to support a particular political party, even though most of the races on the ballot were nonpartisan. She noted her and the other challengers’ goals were more conservative with what they wanted to do in the village, even though their actual political leanings were pretty diverse.

The race was close, and Mahoney said she was glad the incumbents were reelected in a way that was all or nothing, “because it would’ve been extremely painful to be on a board with them having the majority. The things we wanted to get done wouldn’t have gotten done if we didn’t have the majority.”

In the race for village board trustee No. 5, incumbent Ram Bhatia will keep his position after receiving 4,591 votes. In another close race, challenger Eric Martinez received 4,224 votes.

Bhatia said he’s thrilled and excited to have won.

“I thank the community for the confidence they have shown,” he said. “I’m grateful to the Mount Pleasant voters that they like what we’re doing and they have the confidence in us that we are going to build on and grow what we have done in the village.”

Bhatia said he thinks the reason he and other incumbents won was the message the incumbents spread in their campaigns, that they had a message of progress.

Of the challengers, he said, “They didn’t have any message. They had no vision. They had no plans for future growth, they were just against everything.”

“We will stay on a growth path and invite people to come with their ideas and their solutions and build on that,” he said, noting the village focuses on taxes and keeping the community safe by investing in police and fire.

“Thank you to all the voters of Mount Pleasant for the confidence in us,” Bhatia said. “We will continue to work on behalf of them and continue to make Mount Pleasant a better place to live, work and raise our families.”

Challenger Martinez said he gives it to Bhatia for “running a race and being successful.”

“I’m a little disappointed, but I’m pleasantly surprised,” Martinez said, pointing to the fact it was a close race. “I’m really proud and happy with the team that we put together and I’m happy we gave folks an option.”

Martinez added it’s good to have opposition in a democracy and candidates shouldn’t run unopposed.

“That’s the democratic process and that works the way it should,” he said.

Martinez said things in the village have gone “real well” lately, and he may run again for office, but it depends on the state of the village.

“I’d never rule it out,” he said. “We have capable trustees.”

Ryan Patterson and Rachel Kubik from The Journal Times contributed to this report.