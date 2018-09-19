RACINE — Sara Huck said that she’d grown even closer to her dad since the death of her mother, Melissa, in 2010. Sara is the daughter of Dan Huck, the Mount Pleasant sewer utility employee who died Tuesday after being struck by a van on Highway 31 on Monday.
“He became less of a dad, more of a friend,” Sara told The Journal Times.
Around the time of her 30th birthday, Sara was fretting about growing old, and she vented to her dad. Dan, already in his late 50s, met his daughter’s anxiety with composure.
“Alright just calm down, have a drink, give me a hug, and get back on the road,” Sara remembered him saying. “Just breathe and everything will be fine.”
“He was the kind of person who takes care of you in his own way,” she said.
That casualness is what endeared him to Sara's mom, to whom he was married.
"I think they met at a wedding," Sara said with a laugh. "And I think they were both dating other people. She was singing in the wedding and I think he was a groomsman.”
He was always doing something with his hands, Sara remembered. Before starting to work for Mount Pleasant 22 years ago, he had been a mechanic and car salesman.
Dan, a graduate of Park High School, had always been a “fun and happy guy,” his daughter said.
Sara, 32, remembers him going bowling at Castle Lanes or playing softball every Tuesday throughout her childhood.
“My mom and I would always keep score,” she said.
And then they would camp in Door County for one week every summer.
Coping
After the accident, Sara and her sisters weren’t able to get back to Racine quickly enough to say goodbye.
Dan’s girlfriend, Carthage College Adjunct Instructor Michelle McCarthy, allowed Sara and her sisters to say something to their dad one last time over the phone before he died.
Sara told The Journal Times that he remained unresponsive after the accident.
“That’s kind of a blessing, that he wasn’t in pain,” she said.
Dan’s daughters and girlfriend have been sharing their mourning together, agreeing to all stay at Michelle’s house this week.
“We’re trying to just eat and cope, with each other,” Sara said.
Funeral plans
A visitation is planned for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St. The funeral is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the same location, with a reception to follow.
Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home is directing the arrangements.
