Dating back to Helen Keller, local Lions Club continues annual dinner with the blind, disabled

RACINE — Jenny Burkhardt has been going to the Racine Lions Club’s Christmas Dinner for at least five or six years.
“I like coming to see all my friends,” she said. “And the Case High School choir.”
One of Racine Lions Club’s ongoing initiatives has been its annual Christmas dinner, initially organized for the blind, although now the event is open to anyone with a disability.
Racine Lions Club member Gene Schuster was one of the organizers of the 73rd annual dinner, held Dec. 2 at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. In addition to dinner, the event includes giveaways, goodie bags with home made cookies and a performance by the Case High School Carolers.
Reaching out to individuals with handicaps has been a central focus of Lions Club International ever since Helen Keller addressed the group’s international convention in 1925.
Schuster said the event fills a deep need among people with disabilities — the opportunity to get out of the house and see their friends.
Filling a need
Burkhardt participates in Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled, which organizes outings such as bowling, dancing, swimming and cooking classes for its participants.
“For some of them, it’s their only time to get out,” said Program Director JoAnn Girard.
For many adults with disabilities, if they are unable to work and have limited transportation, they don’t have many opportunities to socialize.
“We just like to give them one that they can count on,” Schuster said. “’Come and meet your friends.’”
Alyssa Bohm, Miss Wisconsin 2019 and who is from Racine, attended the event along with Anneliese Vass, Miss Milwaukee Area Outstanding Teen 2019 who is from Caledonia, to greet and chat with the attendees. Bohm completed her first year teaching special education at Case High School before winning Miss Wisconsin and plans to spend the year promoting opportunities for people with disabilities to participate in activities and socialize.
Bohm serves on the Board of Directors for Special Olympics Wisconsin and is acting as the state ambassador for the Special Olympics while she is Miss Wisconsin. When she spoke in front of the group, she asked if anyone participates in the Special Olympics. More than half of the hands in the room went up.
Sharing the moment
A few tables were filled with students from Union Grove-based Shepherds College, a post-secondary education program for people with disabilities, such as Alex Siltala, who is in his third and final year in the horticulture program.
“I’ve been growing things with my grandma and I like getting my hands dirty,” he said. “My great-grandpa said, ‘You can’t get anywhere if you don’t get your hands dirty.’ “
Another table over, Sintayohui Heil and Emma Kraft, both in the culinary arts program at Shepherds, toasted each other after the room gave the Lions Club toast: “Not above you, not below you, but with you.”
Heil said she got into culinary arts in high school and that her favorite thing to bake lately is cinnamon chip scones. Kraft said her favorite is beef Wellington. For both of them, it was their first time at the Christmas Dinner.
“I’m honored to be part of it,” said Kraft. “I’m thankful that I was asked to come.”