Dating back to Helen Keller, local Lions Club continues annual dinner with the blind, disabled

“For some of them, it’s their only time to get out,” said Program Director JoAnn Girard.

For many adults with disabilities, if they are unable to work and have limited transportation, they don’t have many opportunities to socialize.

“We just like to give them one that they can count on,” Schuster said. “’Come and meet your friends.’”

Alyssa Bohm, Miss Wisconsin 2019 and who is from Racine, attended the event along with Anneliese Vass, Miss Milwaukee Area Outstanding Teen 2019 who is from Caledonia, to greet and chat with the attendees. Bohm completed her first year teaching special education at Case High School before winning Miss Wisconsin and plans to spend the year promoting opportunities for people with disabilities to participate in activities and socialize.

Bohm serves on the Board of Directors for Special Olympics Wisconsin and is acting as the state ambassador for the Special Olympics while she is Miss Wisconsin. When she spoke in front of the group, she asked if anyone participates in the Special Olympics. More than half of the hands in the room went up.

Sharing the moment