BURLINGTON — A ruling from the Wisconsin Supreme Court is leaving unanswered questions about whether “dark store” property tax breaks for big-box retail stores are truly a thing of the past.

The court ruled against the retailers Feb. 16 in a long-awaited decision that said businesses cannot lower their property tax bills by paying the same amount for active stores as they do vacant stores.

The issue has long pitted big-box operators like Home Depot and Target against local governments who contend that stores are getting unfair tax breaks at the expense of homeowners and other taxpayers.

While the Supreme Court was preparing its ruling, the City of Burlington postponed a court battle with Walmart attorneys who are trying to slash a store’s assessed value by more than $4 million.

But with the Burlington case now heading back to court May 19, observers are offering conflicting opinions about whether the Supreme Court finding has resolved the “dark store” issue as absolutely as court decisions sometimes do.

The League of Wisconsin Municipalities, which opposes the tax breaks for businesses, says the court ruling is decisive.

Curt Witynski, a consultant to the statewide association of cities, said no retail store owner should expect any judge to contradict the Supreme Court’s finding that dark stores cannot be used to determine the value of stores that are open for business and generating income.

“That argument just goes nowhere now,” Witynski said. “That is just completely gone.”

Business groups, however, assert that the court ruling in a case that involved a Lowe’s Home Improvement store is not an unqualified victory for cities and other tax collectors.

Tom Larson, executive vice president of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, said that while the Supreme Court brought “a little bit more clarity” to the issue, it did not create a universal framework for assessing big-box retail stores in the future.

If Lowe’s and other stores cannot be compared with vacant properties, Larson said, retailers will look for other ways to avoid paying needlessly high taxes.

“I don’t think it resolved the issue,” he said.

Referring to store owners, he added, “They’re still trying to figure out how to value these properties.”

The powerful lobbying group Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce joined the Supreme Court case by filing a brief urging a decision in favor of dark store taxation.

In the brief, group attorney Scott Rosenow wrote that the court’s ruling would be far-reaching.

Rosenow now says the ruling does not close the door on dark store taxation methods. The court “left open an avenue for businesses,” he said in a written statement.

“Although Lowe’s lost this case under its specific facts,” he wrote, “the Supreme Court’s discussion of the law should help ensure that local governments don’t inflate a property’s assessed value in order to excessively tax it.”

The dark store issue emerged after a different court ruling in 2008 allowed for setting a retail store’s taxable value based on similar properties that were vacant.

Walmart, Target, Menards and other large retailers began arguing statewide for lower values on their stores, in many instances leading to court fights with cities.

In the Burlington case, Walmart sued the city and asked a judge to lower the taxable value of its store at 1901 Milwaukee Ave. $8.6 million to $4.5 million.

That would reduce the company’s tax bill in Burlington from $160,000 to about $80,000 a year, leaving the city with a revenue shortfall that would necessitate higher taxes for other property owners.

A status hearing in the Burlington dispute is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 19 in Racine County Circuit Court.

Local government officials contend that active stores are inherently more valuable and, therefore, should have a higher value for tax purposes.

Businesses say the value of the land and building has nothing to do with whether a store is open for business.

After trying for years to lobby state lawmakers to close the loophole, municipal leaders in Wisconsin decided to leave the matter to the courts.

The Lowe’s case originated in Walworth County after the City of Delavan assigned an $8.9 million value to the Lowe’s home improvement store at 2015 E. Geneva St.

Based on dark store comparisons, the company insisted that the property value was just $3.6 million.

After losing at both the circuit court and appeals court level, Lowe’s appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

In their ruling, the justices said dark stores are generally less valuable than active stores, and therefore retailers cannot expect appraisers to value both kinds of properties the same way.

“A site that can sustain a business is more valuable than one that cannot,” the ruling states.

Business groups, however, emphasize that the court also stated that “dark” stores typically are those that have been vacant for a long time, suggesting that perhaps recently vacated stores could be used in determining the value of active stores.

Witynski said that sort of argument is different from the dark store method, and it raises the possibility of new disputes over big-box taxes.

“That was their bread-and-butter argument,” he said. “They’ll have to come up with a different argument now.”