Dark clouds, silver linings: Pandemic results in unexpected opportunity for Johnson Outdoors

RACINE — In every dark cloud there’s a silver lining.
For millions of businesses across the nation and around the globe, the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a dark cloud over the economic landscape. But at Racine-based Johnson Outdoors, the COVID challenge came with an unexpected silver lining: a massive rise of public interest in outdoor recreation.
“We were doing well starting off the year and then COVID hit,” said Johnson Outdoors Chairman and CEO Helen Johnson-Leipold. “Initially it wasn’t a good result from COVID, but when things got back into operating we started to see a real bump in sales of product because people were really limited in what they could actually do.
“Outdoor rec was a safe way they could interact and engage with their families. That funneled consumers into our categories, which was great. The activities we’re in are good options.”
Founded in 1970 by Johnson-Leipold’s father, avid outdoorsman Samuel C. Johnson, Johnson Outdoors operates in four markets: fishing, watercraft recreation, camping and diving. While the Johnson Outdoors name may not be familiar to most consumers, the company’s portfolio of brands are well-known to outdoor enthusiasts: Old Town, Ocean Kayak, Minn Kota, Hummingbird, Canon, Eureka!, Jetboil, LakeMaster, Northport and SCUBAPRO.
With $564.4 million in net annual sales in Fiscal 2019, Johnson Outdoors employs 1,200 worldwide at 20 facilities, manufacturing outdoor recreation products across 16 product categories that are sold in 80 countries.
Unexpected boom
In the wake of COVID-spurred stay-at-home order isolation and in the midst of ongoing social distancing guidelines and masking orders, Johnson-Leipold said demand among consumers has been unprecedented for Johnson Outdoors equipment. The company’s diving business, she said, is expected to eventually rebound but is still depressed due to international travel restrictions limiting accessibility for diving enthusiasts.
“The options for activities during COVID have been extremely limited,” Johnson-Leipold said. “In this situation, I think people decided what’s really important. It’s about health. It’s about your family. Getting outdoors, getting away from the computer, was very important for everyone.
“It’s good that people are getting back to nature – it’s a healing time, it’s an energizing time, it clears your head, it allows you to be able to cope with most anything. There’s also relationship-building when you’re in the outdoors with close friends and family — you’re engaging with each other.”
Working hard to meet demand
Like millions of companies worldwide, business for Johnson Outdoors dramatically dropped with the advent of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“The first impact was when we had to shut down our manufacturing plants, our distribution centers, for the safety of our employees,” Johnson-Leipold said. “All of our customers were in the same situation with the stay-at-home orders. It took traffic off the streets and out of the stores. When you’re not making product and stores are closed and consumers have to stay at home, you literally go from having sales to having no sales.
“You went from feeling like you’re going to make your budget to wondering how you’re going to finish the year. It was a very stressful time.”
But as the country and world began to slowly reopen in the late spring and early summer, Johnson Outdoors found its business volume surging on the unexpected rising tide.
“We noticed we were getting a ramp-up of … pretty significant orders,” Johnson-Leipold said. “We didn’t expect this kind of a reaction. Right now we feel very good about consumer interest in outdoor recreation. Certainly, we hope that will be a long-term, lasting trend.”
Racine showcase store sees increased sales
Operating primarily as a manufacturer, Johnson Outdoors distributes its outdoor recreation products to a global dealer base, but the company also felt it important to operate a showcase retail store in hometown Racine.
Johnson Outdoors Corporate Retail Manager Steve Van Dis said business is booming at the company’s 1,800-square-foot retail store at Fifth and Main, which opened in 2002 and showcases a selection of Johnson Outdoors brands. While closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the store is doing a brisk business offering curbside pick-up and drop/ship orders.
“The demand really started to pick up and the season has really taken on a life of its own,” noted Van Dis. “Demand is beyond anything that I have ever seen before. It’s just been crazy. The biggest challenge is getting product fast enough to get gear to our customers as quick as we humanly can.”
Van Dis said the unprecedented COVID-spurred demand for outdoor recreation equipment shows no signs of slowing.
“Normally as we start getting into July and August, demand starts tapering off, but this year I’m not seeing demand lightening up in any way,” he said. “We’re still running full speed ahead trying to keep up with everything. The demand is unprecedented, levels I haven’t seen in the almost 19 years I’ve been here — just a constant demand that doesn’t seem to be letting up.”
