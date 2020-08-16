Dark clouds, silver linings: Pandemic results in unexpected opportunity for Johnson Outdoors

Unexpected boom

In the wake of COVID-spurred stay-at-home order isolation and in the midst of ongoing social distancing guidelines and masking orders, Johnson-Leipold said demand among consumers has been unprecedented for Johnson Outdoors equipment. The company’s diving business, she said, is expected to eventually rebound but is still depressed due to international travel restrictions limiting accessibility for diving enthusiasts.

“The options for activities during COVID have been extremely limited,” Johnson-Leipold said. “In this situation, I think people decided what’s really important. It’s about health. It’s about your family. Getting outdoors, getting away from the computer, was very important for everyone.

“It’s good that people are getting back to nature – it’s a healing time, it’s an energizing time, it clears your head, it allows you to be able to cope with most anything. There’s also relationship-building when you’re in the outdoors with close friends and family — you’re engaging with each other.”

Working hard to meet demand

Like millions of companies worldwide, business for Johnson Outdoors dramatically dropped with the advent of the global COVID-19 pandemic.