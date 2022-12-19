 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

'Dangerously cold wind chills' predicted in the coming days in Racine County

Cold Weather

Angie Harness uses a metal broom handle to try to clear a crossing in front of her Grove Avenue home on Jan. 18, 2012.

 Mark Hertzberg, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — "Dangerously cold wind chills" are expected in Racine County this week.

With temperatures expected to dip below 10 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday night with winds of up to around 10 mph throughout the week, the City of Racine Public Health Department issued a "cold weather health advisory" Monday afternoon.

“With low temperatures and even moderate wind, common outdoor activities can quickly become life threatening, even for those appropriately dressed for the outdoors,” Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city's public health administrator, said in a statement. “Exposed flesh such as the nose and ears can freeze within 30 seconds at minus-30 degrees wind chill."

In 10-30 minutes, frostbite can set in when the temperature is around 5 degrees Fahrenheit even if there isn't any wind. Without the temperature dropping but winds picking up to 30 mph, frostbite can start in under 10 minutes.

People are also reading…

Tags

Most Popular

