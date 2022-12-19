'Dangerously cold wind chills' predicted in the coming days in Racine County

Journal Times staff
RACINE — "Dangerously cold wind chills" are expected in Racine County this week.
With temperatures expected to dip below 10 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday night with winds of up to around 10 mph throughout the week, the City of Racine Public Health Department issued a "cold weather health advisory" Monday afternoon.
“With low temperatures and even moderate wind, common outdoor activities can quickly become life threatening, even for those appropriately dressed for the outdoors,” Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city's public health administrator, said in a statement. “Exposed flesh such as the nose and ears can freeze within 30 seconds at minus-30 degrees wind chill."
In 10-30 minutes,
frostbite can set in when the temperature is around 5 degrees Fahrenheit even if there isn't any wind. Without the temperature dropping but winds picking up to 30 mph, frostbite can start in under 10 minutes. Warning signs of hypothermia Shivering is a sign of hypothermia. Being wet or even damp greatly increases the chance of hypothermia being life-threatening. According to the city health department, "As hypothermia progresses, lack of coordination, slurred speech, confusion and drowsiness can occur. If shivering begins, the individual should immediately move indoors."
Five other cold weather tips from the City of Racine Public Health Department:
Avoid touching metal surfaces with uncovered hands; flesh will freeze immediately to the surface. Layer clothing and use hats and ski masks to cover nose and ears when going outdoors. Hard, pale, cold extremities coupled with numbness are signs of frostbite. Avoid alcohol before going outside in the extreme cold because alcohol can trick the body into thinking it is warm when it is not. Plan for the unexpected to happen; in your car, carry a survival kit including blankets, sleeping bags, extra clothing and high-energy foods. Be sure your car's gas tank is at least half-full and your battery charged.
Photos: A look back at the frigid blast of 2014 caused by the 'polar vortex'
2014 polar vortex
Kristy Gruley of Madison is bundled against the cold weather while making her way along East Johnson Street on Jan. 3, 2014.
JOHN HART — State Journal
2014 polar vortex
Horses and other livestock need to keep warm, too. This group of coat-clad horses forage in a field at Sunrise Stables on Highway 138 outside of Oregon on Jan. 3, 2014. Experts say nutrition requirements for all livestock increase as the temperatures decrease.
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal
2014 polar vortex
Madison resident John Morgan contends with the cold weather in Downtown Madison on Jan. 3, 2014.
JOHN HART — State Journal
2014 polar vortex
Mary Berryman Agard walks her 5-year-old Old English Sheepdog, Jazz, along Monona Bay in Madison, Wis., Friday, January 3, 2014. Berryman Agard said she walks Jazz four times a day no matter the weather. Amber Arnold -- State Journal
AMBER ARNOLD — State Journal
2014 polar vortex
Braving frigid temperatures, a man runs through a crosswalk at East Washington Avenue and Pinckney Street in Madison on Jan. 6, 2014.
M.P. KING — State Journal
2014 polar vortex
Troy Coogan, left, and Dave Laux, employees of Madison's water utility, shut off a water on the Far East Side on Jan. 6, 2014, after a main break. The utility kept busy, as its five crews dealt with nine water main breaks amid frigid temperatures.
M.P. KING — State Journal
2014 polar vortex
Steam rises from broken ground as Madison Water Utility crews dig around a water main break on Atlas Avenue in Madison on Jan. 6, 2014.
M.P. KING — State Journal
2014 polar vortex
Water gushes up from a water main break on Atlas Avenue in Madison on Jan. 6, 2014.
M.P. KING -- State Journal
2014 polar vortex
With temperatures well below zero, Wisconsin & Southern Railway workers Stacey Hurda, left, and Brady Whipple work with bare hands to thaw a frozen power switch near John Nolen Drive in Downtown Madison on Jan. 6, 2014. A "polar vortex" of bitterly cold air closed schools and businesses in Madison and elsewhere Monday, and forced another day of closures Tuesday.
JOHN HART — State Journal
2014 polar vortex
Cindy Lundey walks to her job at UW-Madison's Memorial Library on Jan. 6, 2014, braving subzero temperatures and using two cups in an effort to insulate her coffee from the cold. Madison saw a low temperature of 18 degrees below zero on Monday and only managed a high of minus 11.
JOHN HART — State Journal
2014 polar vortex
Anyone who was out and about on Jan. 6, 2014, like this man delivering packages on State Street, had to contend with subzero temperatures and wind chills as low as 43 degrees below zero.
JOHN HART — State Journal
2014 polar vortex
Basketball fans make their way to entrances at the Kohl Center for a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Iowa Hawkeyes at the Kohl Center on Jan. 5, 2014.
M.P. KING — State Journal
2014 polar vortex
Contending with bitterly cold temperatures, Dan Wepking of Alliant Energy works to restore power to a transmission pole near the intersection of County Highways N and T near Sun Prairie after a guide wire gave way Jan. 6, 2014.
JOHN HART — State Journal
2014 polar vortex
A wrapped-up pedestrian walks past Walgreens on the Capitol Square on Jan. 6, 2014. Temperatures in the Madison area dipped to nearly 20 below as a blast of Arctic air moved into the area early Monday.
STEVE APPS — State Journal
2014 polar vortex
A pedestrian moving up Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Capitol Square. Temperatures in the Madison area dipped to nearly 20 below zero as a blast of Arctic air moved into the area early Monday, Jan. 6, 2014.
STEVE APPS — State Journal
2014 polar vortex
Nancy Dvorak of Madison contends with bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills while making her way through Library Mall on the UW-Madison campus Jan. 6, 2014.
JOHN HART — State Journal
2014 polar vortex
Wisconsin and Southern Railway worker Brady Whipple shovels snow from between the rails of tracks along John Nolen Drive in Madison. Residents of the Upper Midwest are contending with bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills Jan. 6, 2014. Workers from the company were on the scene to thaw a frozen power switch, which is used to operate apparatus.
JOHN HART -- State Journal
