'Dangerously cold wind chills' predicted in the coming days in Racine County

RACINE — "Dangerously cold wind chills" are expected in Racine County this week.

With temperatures expected to dip below 10 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday night with winds of up to around 10 mph throughout the week, the City of Racine Public Health Department issued a "cold weather health advisory" Monday afternoon.

“With low temperatures and even moderate wind, common outdoor activities can quickly become life threatening, even for those appropriately dressed for the outdoors,” Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city's public health administrator, said in a statement. “Exposed flesh such as the nose and ears can freeze within 30 seconds at minus-30 degrees wind chill."

In 10-30 minutes, frostbite can set in when the temperature is around 5 degrees Fahrenheit even if there isn't any wind. Without the temperature dropping but winds picking up to 30 mph, frostbite can start in under 10 minutes.

Warning signs of hypothermia Shivering is a sign of hypothermia.

Being wet or even damp greatly increases the chance of hypothermia being life-threatening.

According to the city health department, "As hypothermia progresses, lack of coordination, slurred speech, confusion and drowsiness can occur. If shivering begins, the individual should immediately move indoors." Five other cold weather tips from the City of Racine Public Health Department: Avoid touching metal surfaces with uncovered hands; flesh will freeze immediately to the surface.

Layer clothing and use hats and ski masks to cover nose and ears when going outdoors. Hard, pale, cold extremities coupled with numbness are signs of frostbite.

Avoid alcohol before going outside in the extreme cold because alcohol can trick the body into thinking it is warm when it is not.

Plan for the unexpected to happen; in your car, carry a survival kit including blankets, sleeping bags, extra clothing and high-energy foods.

Be sure your car's gas tank is at least half-full and your battery charged.

