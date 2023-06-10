RACINE — Beach goers along Lake Michigan should stay out of the water this weekend because of dangerously high waves, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

The beach hazard warning for Racine's North Beach and other areas was scheduled to begin Saturday night and continue until late Sunday night.

The National Weather Service warned that waves could reach 8 feet high and that lake currents could become strong.

"Life-threatening waves of 4 to 8 feet and dangerous currents are expected," the weather agency said. "Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds."

Beach goers also are warned to stay away from piers, breakwaters and other hazards places.

The warning includes beaches in Milwaukee County and Kenosha County.

Forecasters are predicting highs in the 80s Saturday dropping to the 60s on Sunday with nighttime lows in the 40s. Temperatures are expected to begin warming up again on Monday.

