RACINE — Beach goers along Lake Michigan should stay out of the water this weekend because of dangerously high waves, the National Weather Service said Saturday.
The beach hazard warning for Racine's North Beach and other areas was scheduled to begin Saturday night and continue until late Sunday night.
The National Weather Service warned that waves could reach 8 feet high and that lake currents could become strong.
"Life-threatening waves of 4 to 8 feet and dangerous currents are expected," the weather agency said. "Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds."
Beach goers also are warned to stay away from piers, breakwaters and other hazards places.
The warning includes beaches in Milwaukee County and Kenosha County.
Forecasters are predicting highs in the 80s Saturday dropping to the 60s on Sunday with nighttime lows in the 40s. Temperatures are expected to begin warming up again on Monday.
16 photos and video from Racine's 2023 Splash and Dash into Lake Michigan
Time to splash
Camera ready
Getting pumped up
Divers from across the galaxy
Divers on your mark
And now we dash
Taking the plunge
Mission accomplished
It might be a little cold
I splashed, now I must dash
Making a break for it
Nice warm robe
It's probably much warmer in Alabama right now
Best way to start the day, not to mention the year
A perfect day
Time for a selfie
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.