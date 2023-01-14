 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Dancing the day away | 'Winterfest' party for Intellectually Disabled students back on

Aiden Burgess

Aiden Burgess dances during Winterfest, an event put together by Racine Unified as an end-of-the-year celebration for students in the Intellectually Disabled program. Students from Park, Horlick and Case high schools attended the event at Infusino's, 3301 Washington Ave., on Friday.

 Alex Rodriguez

RACINE — A 22-year tradition for Racine Unified School District students had to be canceled last December due to inclement weather. About a month later, these students finally got the chance to see old friends and dance the day away.

Keion Brisco busts a move

Keion Brisco dances during Winterfest, an event put together by Racine Unified as an end-of-the-year celebration for students in the Intellectually Disabled program. Students from Park, Horlick and Case high schools attended the event at Infusino's, 3301 Washington Ave., on Friday.

While originally planned to take place just before Christmas, about 110 students from Park, Case and Horlick high schools from the Intellectually Disabled programs had a dance party Friday at Infusino’s, 3301 Washington Ave.

One of the students, Jarkavian Milsap, enjoyed the day spending time with his friends and eating some pizza. He especially enjoyed the dancing, he said.

While originally planned to be a Christmas-themed event with Santa Claus and character Ebenezer Scrooge from Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” the event was reworked into not including them since it’s now past Christmas. Winterfest became just a winter-themed dance party.

It was important to the kids and the staff that this annual party was rescheduled, because this is one of the few times in the year that all of the ID students from Racine Unified are together, getting to see friends now in different schools.

Group Shot

Staff from Horlick High School, Margie Sauder, left, and Patty Thomas, third from left, dance with students during Winterfest, an event put together by Racine Unified as an end-of-the-year celebration for students in the Intellectually Disabled program. Students from Park, Horlick and Case high schools attended the event at Infusino's, 3301 Washington Ave., on Friday.

“I would like to do more of this kind of stuff,” said Jamie Shufelt, special education teacher at Park. “I always say although academics is important, for our kids, socialization is a key part in the whole academic realm of their education.”

Reporter

Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt

