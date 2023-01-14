Dancing the day away | 'Winterfest' party for Intellectually Disabled students back on

RACINE — A 22-year tradition for Racine Unified School District students had to be canceled last December due to inclement weather. About a month later, these students finally got the chance to see old friends and dance the day away.

While originally planned to take place just before Christmas, about 110 students from Park, Case and Horlick high schools from the Intellectually Disabled programs had a dance party Friday at Infusino’s, 3301 Washington Ave.

One of the students, Jarkavian Milsap, enjoyed the day spending time with his friends and eating some pizza. He especially enjoyed the dancing, he said.

While originally planned to be a Christmas-themed event with Santa Claus and character Ebenezer Scrooge from Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” the event was reworked into not including them since it’s now past Christmas. Winterfest became just a winter-themed dance party.

It was important to the kids and the staff that this annual party was rescheduled, because this is one of the few times in the year that all of the ID students from Racine Unified are together, getting to see friends now in different schools.

“I would like to do more of this kind of stuff,” said Jamie Shufelt, special education teacher at Park. “I always say although academics is important, for our kids, socialization is a key part in the whole academic realm of their education.”

12 photos from RUSD's 'Winterfest' party for Intellectually Disabled students Jarkavian and his friends Busting a move Showing your moves Group Shot On the dance floor Aiden Burgess Gangs all here Keion Brisco busts a move Picture time Cinnamon Sheldon and her class Clap your hands A special visit