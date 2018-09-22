RACINE — Party on the Pavement takes place today, from noon to 7 p.m. — a hugely popular event in which the Racine community comes together and celebrates in the heart of Downtown Racine.
One local dance organization, however, will be missing from the festivities this year, and the troupe’s leaders are questioning the reasoning behind it.
For the past two years Sweatshop Movement, a nonprofit organization with the mission to “further and foster legitimate hip hop dance training for youth, in an accessible way,” has performed at Party on the Pavement. The group has hosted dance battles and put on three performances featuring its dance students throughout the day.
In the past, Sweatshop Movement owner/director Erika Bozinovski said there had been discussion of the organization being an annual fixture of Party on the Pavement, potentially becoming a sponsor of the event.
“We had extensive talks about this being a yearly thing,” Bozinovski said.
2018 a no-go
To help make the sponsorship a reality this year, Bozinovski decided to seek a grant in May. To do that, she contacted the Downtown Racine Corp., Party on the Pavement’s overseer, to make sure the group was invited back again, something she believed would be more of a formality than anything else.
Bozinovski, however, said she was shocked when she discovered that Sweatshop Movement was not invited back to perform at Party on the Pavement 2018.
Bozinovski asked DRC officials to reconsider, but the next day she received an email from DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse stating that the DRC had made a lot of changes in the past 12 months and that the DRC’s decision “will need to be a firm no.”
“The kids worked really, really hard,” Bozinovski said. “I can’t understand what could have possibly happened that could have made them make this decision.”
On Friday, Kruse said the group was not invited back because there were not enough other dance or sports groups that wanted to perform to support an official Sports Zone this year.
“It had been dwindling in participation the last few years,” Kruse stated. “Like all festivals, we look at changing things up each year and utilizing our grounds to the best of our ability. With that, we decided to use that portion of the street for additional vendors, as we have more this year than ever before (over 100).”
Bozinovski said the decision does not sit right with her.
“It’s heartbreaking that an exciting community performance — something our organization and our kids work hard for and look so forward to — would be cut in light of extra vendors instead of expanding the festival,” Bozinovski said.
Bozinovski said the decision is equally hard to explain as the BMX bikers, who occupied the SportsZone with Sweatshop Movement the past two years, will still be a part of this year’s Party on the Pavement.
“(It) makes it feel not right,” Bozinovski said. “Makes it hard to explain to the kids.”
Moving on
Although disappointed, Bozinovski that she and the rest of the Sweatshop Movement family have exciting things in store for them. In late August, the group decided to add a second studio space inside the troupe’s building, located at 740 College Ave.
“We are working on renovating the space and planning an open house celebration,” Bozinovski said. “We would like to host our performance and battles (competitions) there.”
The organization has not yet set a date for the open house, as it is unclear when the second space will be completed.
Sweatshop Movement also recently announced that the group is scheduled to perform during halftime of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls basketball game on Nov. 28 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The nonprofit is also planning its annual showcase in mid-January and plans to invite performers from across Wisconsin.
