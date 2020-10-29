Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks to be drive-through this year

RACINE — The 11th annual free Thanksgiving Day feast is still expected to go on this year at Festival Hall, but will look a bit different.
Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks is planned as a drive-through between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
The grab-and-go dinner will include turkey with gravy, corn, stuffing and mashed potatoes.
Dan Johnson, owner of Danny’s Meats, said he doesn’t expect to serve a beverage because that would be too difficult.
And there might be some surprises in the menu, depending on the total dollar amount of donations. There will definitely be a good meal regardless, Johnson said.
“Who knows what can happen? We’re just going to go day-by-day. We are going to follow strict protocols and make sure everything is prepared in a safe manner,” Johnson said.
Ray Stibeck, owner of Route 20 restaurant in Yorkville, and Johnson have been putting the event together since its inception.
A modified version
Even though this year will be a drive-through, attendees don’t have to have a car. People can walk up as well.
Because there are concerns with entering a building or a tent and the event will most likely be outside, a lot of the event depends on weather, Johnson said.
In a typical year, 300-400 volunteers have assisted with the event, between the first day of setting up and the second day of serving. Many of the volunteers have been assisting with the event since the first year. This year, only about 20 volunteers can help per day.
Plus, it will take two days of preparations and one day to serve this year, Stibeck said. This is because everything needs to be pre-packaged and boxed so people can easily take their meals, he said.
“Now we have to pack it up and have an assembly line,” Stibeck said. “We’re disappointed, but we understand and we want to make sure that the safety and health of the public is important.”
Organizers don’t know how many people can be fed this year, but they are preparing for 1,500 people, down from the usually more than 2,000 people in years past. Johnson said even 1,500 might be too high of an estimate because there might be people who don’t want to leave their home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is only going to last three hours as well, which is down from years past when it was four hours.
Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the City of Racine, said the drive-through modified event was approved, given that volunteers and attendees don’t go inside any buildings.
Volunteers must wear masks and gloves, and proper sanitizing measures must be taken. Volunteers will keep their distance and if they feel ill, they are to stay home, Bowersox said.
“Individuals need to use the precautions that have been identified,” she said.
There’s no limit to the number of people that can be served, and Bowersox doesn’t anticipate long lines.
The Racine Police Department has also been contacted for traffic control.
‘It’s become a tradition’
Johnson said he is most sad that people won’t be able to sit next to one another and socialize.
“It’s been going on for so long, it’s become a tradition for a lot of people. Some people only see each other once a year at this event,” Johnson said. “It’s definitely a sad situation that we’re losing out on the comradery, but it would be more sad if we didn’t do anything.”
The crowd that comes to Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks is diverse, Johnson said. “It’s not an event for the needy, it’s an event for the community. (In years past) we like to just unite people by saying everybody here is equal. We’re one big family and we want to convey that attitude. But this is 2020.”
Johnson said he’s worried the number of sponsors might decrease this year. Some corporate donors have still been inquiring if they can financially support this year, and Johnson and Stibeck are still trying to figure out how to recognize potential sponsors. They are also looking into subsidizing the bill.
All money raised will go to the Route 20 Cares charity, and interested persons can go to the Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks Facebook page, call Route 20 at 262-898-7900 or donate in person at Route 20 (14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville) or Danny’s Meats (1317 4 Mile Road, Racine).
A donation of $50 feeds 10 people.
“We’re just going to roll with it,” Johnson said. “We’ll make it happen. We’ll get it done.”
Johnson and Stibeck are also looking into possibly coordinating with senior housing complexes and other community groups to deliver a number of meals at a time to them.
“We’re going to chalk it up to 2020; we’ve been dealing with a lot now,” Johnson said. “I’m just grateful that we can do something. This is the least we gotta do. We gotta do something for the people that depend on this meal and having an event in the future, something to look forward to. We can’t skip a year, that wouldn’t be nice.”
“Because of the (COVID-19 pandemic) circumstances, the need is even greater,” Stibeck added.
