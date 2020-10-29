Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks to be drive-through this year

In a typical year, 300-400 volunteers have assisted with the event, between the first day of setting up and the second day of serving. Many of the volunteers have been assisting with the event since the first year. This year, only about 20 volunteers can help per day.

Plus, it will take two days of preparations and one day to serve this year, Stibeck said. This is because everything needs to be pre-packaged and boxed so people can easily take their meals, he said.

“Now we have to pack it up and have an assembly line,” Stibeck said. “We’re disappointed, but we understand and we want to make sure that the safety and health of the public is important.”

Organizers don’t know how many people can be fed this year, but they are preparing for 1,500 people, down from the usually more than 2,000 people in years past. Johnson said even 1,500 might be too high of an estimate because there might be people who don’t want to leave their home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is only going to last three hours as well, which is down from years past when it was four hours.

Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the City of Racine, said the drive-through modified event was approved, given that volunteers and attendees don’t go inside any buildings.