Dan & Ray Easter meal giveaway set for Saturday at Festival Hall

RACINE — The free Thanksgiving meal well-known throughout the Racine community as Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks is getting an Easter counterpart.
For the first time, a community Dan & Ray Easter meal giveaway is planned between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supply runs out on Saturday, April 3, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., as a drive through/pickup in the parking lot, similar to last Thanksgiving’s event. The food will be handed out cold and still in factory packaging, in contrast to the normally hot and ready-to-eat Thanksgiving meals given out.
The grab-and-go meal for four or more people will include ham, vegetables, rolls, dessert and water.
Dan Johnson, owner of Danny’s Meats, and Ray Stibeck, owner of Route 20 restaurant in Yorkville, have been putting Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks together for 11 years, since its inception.
“The generosity of our community is second to none, which is why this last year we were amazed at the donations received even during a pandemic,” Johnson and Stibeck said in a statement published as a full-page ad in the March 14 Journal Times. “The community really stepped up to make sure we could continue our tradition at Thanksgiving, so much that we had extra money left over after expenses this past year.”
For years, Johnson and Stibeck have asked businesses to donate to the meal giveaway efforts. This spring, Johnson and Stibeck partnered with C.J.W., a Mount Pleasant-based beer and beverage distributor, to buy water at a discounted price. O&H Bakery gave a monetary donation. Racine County Food Bank supplied canned vegetables and boxes to hold everything and Ralph Malicki's Piggly Wiggly orchestrated ordering food, among other donors and partners.
A total of 1,000 meals are being prepared to be handed out, and each meal is expected to serve a family of four or more people. The meals are set to include a whole ham, mixture of vegetables, rolls, dessert and a 24-pack case of water.
Johnson told The Journal Times that for this event, the cold food idea was to keep everything as simple as possible and efficient.
The two wanted to keep striving to do something good for the community.
“We always talked about doing something else (besides Thanksgiving), but this year was the year it needed to be done,” Johnson said. “With the pandemic, a lot of people wanted to help. We were thinking of something we could do and we went back-and-forth with ideas. It just happened, just like the Thanksgiving thing just happened.”
The two wanted the money raised from last fall’s event to go right back into the community, as intended.
A group of 15 to 20 volunteers are scheduled to help assemble the meals at Piggly Wiggly on Thursday afternoon, then another 30 will assist with distributing them to attendees on Saturday.
Johnson said that after this event, they are emptying the bank.
“Donations never hurt and definitely would help. We’re all set, we’re depleting our start money.”
Johnson and Stibeck are looking forward to seeing Racine-area residents come out on Saturday. The community is what makes the event possible, and Johnson and Stibeck are just managing what it has given them, Johnson said.
“It’s been a benchmark for our town. The people hear about Thanksgiving and a lot of people already know about it,” Johnson said. “It’s definitely a positive thing, which spreads pretty easily. We just wanted to do more positive stuff.”
“We’re the ambassadors of the community,” Stibeck said, laughing.