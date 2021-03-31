Dan & Ray Easter meal giveaway set for Saturday at Festival Hall

A total of 1,000 meals are being prepared to be handed out, and each meal is expected to serve a family of four or more people. The meals are set to include a whole ham, mixture of vegetables, rolls, dessert and a 24-pack case of water.

Johnson told The Journal Times that for this event, the cold food idea was to keep everything as simple as possible and efficient.

The two wanted to keep striving to do something good for the community.

“We always talked about doing something else (besides Thanksgiving), but this year was the year it needed to be done,” Johnson said. “With the pandemic, a lot of people wanted to help. We were thinking of something we could do and we went back-and-forth with ideas. It just happened, just like the Thanksgiving thing just happened.”

The two wanted the money raised from last fall’s event to go right back into the community, as intended.

A group of 15 to 20 volunteers are scheduled to help assemble the meals at Piggly Wiggly on Thursday afternoon, then another 30 will assist with distributing them to attendees on Saturday.

Johnson said that after this event, they are emptying the bank.