Dan Moore replaced by daughter on Sturtevant Village Board

McKenzie, a Class of 2017 alumnus of Racine Lutheran High School, is currently working toward her Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations from UW-Parkside, with a goal of pursuing a Masters Degree in the field. She currently splits her time among several jobs, including her role in promotions and live event photography and videography for Milwaukee radio station WLUM-FM-102.1.

“I’m interested in being a voice for the people,” she said, noting she had considered running for the Sturtevant Village Board in April, but deferred to her father out of a potential conflict of interest, noting “it felt right” to throw her hat in the ring for consideration when he tendered his resignation. “I’m definitely looking forward to bringing a younger voice to the board. The board really hasn’t had a younger voice there to represent that section of our population here in Sturtevant. I think it’s definitely going to be helpful to be able to have a diverse board when it comes to perspective, so we can better by Sturtevant itself.”