Dan Moore replaced by daughter on Sturtevant Village Board

STURTEVANT — Trustee Dan Moore has stepped down from his position on the Sturtevant Board and his daughter has stepped up to take the spot.
Casting a 5-0 vote, the Sturtevant Village Board on Tuesday approved Village President Jayme Hoffman’s appointment of 21-year-old McKenzie Moore to fill the remainder of the unexpired two-year term of her father who has served on the board since April 2018, most recently being re-elected in April 2020.
On June 22, Moore announced in an email to Hoffman his intention to resign as village trustee by July 21 or upon the appointment of his replacement, whichever came first, citing a change in his availability to attend the board’s Tuesday meetings.
“It was a hard decision I wish I didn’t have to make,” he told The Journal Times in a follow-up interview. “Things may change in the future and maybe I’ll be able to return to the board down the road.”
Dan Moore abstained from Tuesday night’s vote out of a conflict of interest. Village Trustee Carrie Harbach was not in attendance.
“I talked to a lot of people about filling this seat,” Hoffman told trustees in making his appointment recommendation. “It was very disappointing to me that a lot of people told me that pretty much due to state and federal politics they had absolutely no interest in being involved in Village of Sturtevant politics.”
Ultimately, Hoffman interviewed four candidates.
'Very impressed'
“I was very impressed … with her knowledge,” Hoffman said of McKenzie Moore. “It became very apparent to me that her voice will be heard and not be persuaded, which I thought is important for us to be right on our game.”
Following the board’s approval of Hoffman’s appointment, Sturtevant Village Clerk Amanda Ingle swore McKenzie Moore into office. After signing her Oath of Office, father and daughter switched places at Village Hall, with McKenzie Moore moving from the gallery to the board table and Dan Moore moving from the board table to the gallery.
Hoffman thanked Dan Moore for his service to the community.
“Thank you, Dan, for your service as trustee,” he said. “Your dedication and your voice was definitely heard and appreciated. I wish you nothing but the best in the future.
Dan Moore told The Journal Times that it was “awesome” and “a great feeling” to be succeeded by his daughter.
Political involvement
“To be honest I think I did a good job on the board, but I really believe my daughter’s more qualified to do it than I am,” he said. “She’s been involved in politics, as far as working on several campaigns, volunteering and working one-on-one with candidates and state senators ... She’s got a very good head on her shoulders when it comes to that.”
McKenzie, a Class of 2017 alumnus of Racine Lutheran High School, is currently working toward her Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations from UW-Parkside, with a goal of pursuing a Masters Degree in the field. She currently splits her time among several jobs, including her role in promotions and live event photography and videography for Milwaukee radio station WLUM-FM-102.1.
Interested in politics since age 13, McKenzie Moore has been involved in a variety of campaigns over the years, including those for Racine County Executive Jim Ladwig; Wisconsin Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine; Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; and former U.S. Congressman and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a Republican who represented Racine County.
“I’m interested in being a voice for the people,” she said, noting she had considered running for the Sturtevant Village Board in April, but deferred to her father out of a potential conflict of interest, noting “it felt right” to throw her hat in the ring for consideration when he tendered his resignation. “I’m definitely looking forward to bringing a younger voice to the board. The board really hasn’t had a younger voice there to represent that section of our population here in Sturtevant. I think it’s definitely going to be helpful to be able to have a diverse board when it comes to perspective, so we can better by Sturtevant itself.”
