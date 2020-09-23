Damages estimated at $50,000 in Sunday night garage fire in Bohners Lake

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Fire from an undetermined cause sparked a Sunday evening shed and detached garage fire that left an estimated $50,000 in building and contents losses in its wake.

Town of Burlington Fire Chief William Vrchota said department firefighters were dispatched at 6:54 p.m. Sunday for a fire in the 32000 block of Robers Street in the Bohners Lake neighborhood. Also responding to the call were the City of Burlington, Rochester and Wheatland fire departments, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and emergency response electrical and natural gas utility crews from We Energies.

“We had a fully-involved shed that was very close to a detached garage,” Vrchota said, noting that flames from the blaze were estimated at 30-40 feet high. “The fire breached the walls of the garage and had gotten inside. Firefighters did a good initial hit on it and knocked a bunch of it down with a quick containment of the fire.”

There were no injuries in the incident and occupants of the detached home evacuated the dwelling as a precaution according to Vrchota.

Investigation of the incident determined that the area of the origin of the fire was outside the shed. The cause is undetermined.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.