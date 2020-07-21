Damages estimated at $30,000 in Geneva Street garage fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — An overnight fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to a detached alleyway garage at 2206 Geneva St. There were no injuries in the incident.

The Racine Police Department and Racine Fire Department Engine 1, Engine 2, Truck 1, Quint 3 and Med 3 responded to the scene, as well as an evidence technician, battalion chief and fire investigator.

Upon their arrival at about 2:38 a.m. Tuesday, Racine Fire Department crews found a detached garage on fire in the rear alley according to Lt. Scott Sorce, who noted firefighters protected adjacent building exposures while minimizing additional damage to the garage.

Sorce told The Journal Times that a neighbor alerted occupants of the two-family home about the garage fire in the back alley. The residents evacuated the dwelling as a precaution.

Sorce said about 50% of the garage exterior was damaged, with “fire extension into the interior,” where there was “heavy water damage” as well as damage to several doors that were breached by firefighters gaining access to the interior of the garage for fire suppression.

“Everything inside the garage was completely damaged by water and/or fire,” Sorce said, noting no vehicles were parked inside the garage.

