Damage estimated at $30,000 in kitchen fire

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to 1637 S. Memorial Drive at 11:19 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, for a fire in the downstairs kitchen of the duplex.

Engine 6 arrived on scene and extinguished the fire using a 2.5-gallon pressurized water fire extinguisher.

There was a minor injury to a relative of the first floor tenant who was driven by a relative in a personal vehicle to an urgent care facility for medical attention. No injuries to firefighters were reported during this incident and Racine Police assisted with traffic control and scene security.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. The origin of the fire was in the kitchen but was not related to cooking. Citizens are reminded to exit their homes when a fire occurs and meet at a predetermined meeting spot so everyone can be accounted for. During this incident, all first-floor residents met in the front yard and were accounted for which enabled first arriving fire crews to swiftly extinguish the fire.

Damage estimates for this fire are $30,000 dollars damage to the structure and $5,000 dollars damage to the contents of the tenants.

