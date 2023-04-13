KENOSHA — The Dairy State Cheese and Beer Festival — a benefit for the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha — is 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Brat Stop’s Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St. (on highway 50, just west of I-94).

The event features a variety of Wisconsin cheeses and samples of what organizers call “some of the most sought-after beers from Wisconsin and beyond.”

Live music will be provided by Lynette and the Rock Daddys and the Big Style Brass Band.

“This is a ‘don’t miss event’ for anybody who likes beer, cheese and music,” organizers said.

The event features more than 100 styles of beer from several breweries. The fest will also feature brews from local Kenosha breweries and several home brew clubs.

“We are proud to offer samples from over 45 breweries, both local and national,” organizers said, “as well as four local home brew societies.”

General admission tickets are $55 in advance ($60 at the door) and include four hours of unlimited beer and cheese samples.

VIP tickets are $80 in advance ($85 at the door). VIP tickets include an extra hour of sampling, with VIP ticketholders allowed inside starting at noon. VIP tickets also include a lunch buffet, specialty beers and specialty cheese.

All tickets include a commemorative glass and unlimited beer and cheese samples.

Designated driver tickets are $15 and include unlimited soda, water and cheese samples.

All proceeds go to help support the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha’s after-school programs for at-risk youth. And VIP ticket proceeds will go toward expanding attendance at the organization’s Youth and Teen Center.

Tickets are available online at KenoshaBeerFest.com. Note: This is a 21-and-over only event.