Daily testing capabilities for COVID-19 have doubled in just two days in Wisconsin

On Monday, 25 labs across the State of Wisconsin had the capability to complete 3,888 COVID-19 tests. But on Wednesday, 7,563 tests could be completed 28 labs, showing that testing capabilities had spiked by 97% in a matter of 48 hours.

On March 18, less than a month prior, only 1,414 tests were able to be completed, according to the Department of Health Services.

Increasing testing capabilities for coronavirus has been a priority of state leaders for weeks. Without widespread testing, it is believed to be essentially impossible to understand the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin.

Last week, physicians in Wisconsin were advised that they could order COVID-19 tests for patients who the doctors believe may benefit from being tested. Prior to that new advisory, only medical professionals and those who were hospitalized could get tested, with few exceptions.

Still, the number of new diagnoses has held relatively steady. Between March 25 and Thursday, April 16, the number of new daily confirmed cases never fell below 99 or rose above 199.