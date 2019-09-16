RACINE — On Wednesday night, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson is set to announce her decision of whether to issue charges against Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Ty’ Rese West.
Hanson confirmed the announcement after meeting with members of West’s family Monday morning. She is scheduled to meet with West’s family and their attorneys at 6 p.m. Wednesday and announce her decision afterward, Hanson said in a Monday email.
The decision — which Hanson said would be posted online by the Racine Police Department, which conducted the investigation — will come 96 days after the shooting.
Giese stopped West early on June 15 because West was reportedly riding his bike without a light. Police said West fled and Giese saw that West had a gun; Giese shot West an undisclosed number of times after “less-lethal” methods failed.
Investigators said a handgun was recovered on the scene, but questions have remained as to whether West drew the gun he reportedly had, where the gun was discovered and whether Giese was wearing a body camera during the incident.
West’s family says he was not the type of person who would have drawn a gun on police.
“Ty’ Rese is terrified of the police,” said Monique West, Ty’ Rese’s mother. “The only thing he is going to do is run. That’s it."
Protest
Monique West sent a letter to Racine and Mount Pleasant officials last week pleading for more information to be released. It led to a protest Monday morning outside the Racine County Courthouse, in which about 15 protesters stood with signs and demanded a meeting with Hanson.
“It’s unbelievably frustrating, stressful,” said Dwight Person, West’s father. “Ever since it happened, I haven’t been able to get any sleep. I haven’t been to sleep at all.”
As Person spoke, he held a sign that contained a previously released photo of his son’s corpse that shows what appear to be two bullet holes in his head. Under the photo were the words “son, brother, friend.” Opposite the photo of West was a picture of Giese, underscored by the words “bad cop.”
The top of the sign read: “This is murder.”
“He’s a monster,” Person said of Giese. “He’s a monster.”
About 40 minutes into the protest, Person; Monique West; Barbara West, Ty’ Rese’s grandmother; and Jillian Rodriguez, Monique’s cousin, were invited to speak with Hanson. They emerged from the courthouse about 15 minutes later.
Hanson’s office said she will not be speaking with media after the meeting. West’s family said they will hold a press conference outside of the courthouse after the decision is announced.
Even after the meeting Monday, protesters remained, chanting, "No justice, no peace."
To allow the JT slanted biased woe is me anti police rants printed in this paper again is getting disgusting!! Where is the comments from the officers view, the training view... This anti hate police bs sponsored by the JT shows it's stripes. This thug was a suspect in suspicious activity and thefts riding on a bike illegally...when attempting to stop him at a late hour at night...he RAN...making the suspicious activity WORSE...it heightened the officers reactions and possible threats to the officer and to catch the suspicious person..Then the thug drew a gun and force was met with force... Don't run from police...don't be a criminal...That family is liable...that "Mother" should be under a microscope...his father... Family raises Good or bad people..Period...he was Bad..
Another ty reese west story. Another string of the same funeral picture run by the jt. This is around the 10th time the jt has done this. Eleven will come with the release of the DA's decision on Wednesday.
"96 days after incident "...........Most of the time was diddled away by the Racine Police Department. Should have had Kenosha do it!!! Things would have been completed much faster.
Kenosha has it's own problem regarding questionable investigations. I wonder if any agency can be involved that can accomplish a 100% credible investigation?
