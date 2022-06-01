DA Hanson responds to Journal Times' report about withheld police report information

The following was written by Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson in response to a May 29 Journal Times article titled, "Blackout: Racine County DA urges police to not release information about recently reported crimes." It was posted on her public Facebook page and reprinted here with her permission.
I take issue with the article written by Scott Williams in the Racine Journal Times this weekend, accusing me of “blacking-out” open records and information police share with the media. There has been no change to open records policies anywhere in Racine County.
The Racine County District Attorney’s Office and all law enforcement agencies within Racine County work very hard to be as open and transparent with the public as we are able to. The work we all do, however, requires that the timing of releasing information is done with great caution and care.
Pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes 19.35(1)(am)1, the right to inspect or copy information does not apply to “Any record containing personally identifiable information that is collected or maintained in connection with a complaint, investigation or other circumstances that may lead to an enforcement action, administrative proceeding, arbitration proceeding or court proceeding, or any such record that is collected or maintained in connection with such an action or proceeding.”
There are a number of important reasons that have been recognized in Wisconsin for the withholding of information in criminal investigations.
- Disclosure of investigative reports may impede the ongoing criminal investigation.
- Disclosure of investigative reports may result in unfair pretrial publicity which would adversely affect the trial to the defendant.
- Disclosure of investigative reports would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy and potential for damage to the reputation of those who are the subject of the record.
- Disclosure of investigative reports might identify a complainant or informant, possibly putting them in danger and thereby hindering citizen participation in law enforcement.
- Disclosure of investigative reports may result in witnesses being threatened with immediate retaliation.
- Disclosure of investigative reports may disclose investigative techniques and procedures that would adversely affect the pending investigation and future investigations.
- Disclosure of investigative reports may provide information that would cause a suspect, an arrested defendant, or a witness to flee making that person inaccessible to investigators and the court.
- Disclosure of investigative reports may result in persons attempting to thwart the investigation and tamper with prospective testimony or secrete evidence.
- Disclosure of investigative reports may cause destruction or concealment of evidence.
- Disclosure of investigative reports may assist defendants or other persons in collecting perjured testimony for the trial.
- Disclosure of investigative reports may result in information or testimony which may be mistaken or untrue or irrelevant becoming public.
- Disclosure of investigative reports may result in unsubstantiated charges causing undue harm to the person or persons involved.
- Disclosure of investigative reports may reveal sensitive information regarding undercover activities that would interfere with the investigation and place certain persons in physical danger.
- Disclosure of investigative reports may reveal sensitive or revealing information regarding confidential informants that would substantially affect the investigation and endanger the safety of the informant.
- Disclosure of investigative reports may expose law enforcement strategies, thus taking away the "element of surprise" often relied upon by the police.
- Disclosure of investigative reports may promote the flight of those under investigation or cause them to obstruct their identities.
- Disclosure of investigative reports may endanger the life or physical safety of law enforcement personnel.
- Disclosure of investigative reports would disclose State Crime Laboratory reports containing test information, expert opinions and conclusions that are specifically privileged and not accessible pursuant to Wis. State 165.79.
- Disclosure of investigative reports would disclose privileged patient health information that is specifically protected from public disclosure.
- Disclosure of investigative reports would disclose privileged information that is specifically protected from public disclosure pursuant to state law; i.e. lawyer-client information pursuant to ss 905.03, attorney work product pursuant to ss 804.01(2)(c), physician-patient information pursuant to ss 905.04, husband-wife information pursuant to ss 905.05, communications to clergyman pursuant to ss 905.06.
Each day, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, as a courtesy, supplies all of the media outlets in our area with criminal complaints that are filed for those who have been arrested and are incarcerated. We do this so that the public can be aware of what is happening in our community, although we have no control over what the media decides to report.
Once the complaint is filed with the court, it also is a public record that can be requested from the court. Contained in that criminal complaint is an identifying number for my office and the police agencies so that when a record is available to the public, one could request specifically the information that they seek.
When a formal open records request is made, my office and each police agency have to independently make a determination as to what can and cannot be released. We frequently consult with one another to make sure the prosecution of the case is not jeopardized and people are not put in harm’s way.
All police reports created when a criminal case is filed, fall under the general exception to the open records law. If charges are declined, notice is sent back to the agency so that if an open records request is made, information can be released at that time.
Mr. Williams was receiving from the Burlington Police Department an un-redacted list of daily calls for service from the police department that gave addresses and the nature of the call. In many cases, the record itself was confidential, or contained confidential information. For example, if a complainant in a domestic violence case called and gave police his or her address, that address could become part of the call.
The address itself could lead to the identity of the complainant who has a right to privacy under the Wisconsin Constitution, also known more widely as Marsy’s Law. No changes, simply a correction to what was being released. Mr. Williams now receives a redacted version of the calls for service report that comports with what can be released.
The one thing Mr. Williams was right about is that reports and videos in criminal investigations may not be released for months or years until a trial can be heard, but the reasons above all still apply. Once the case is over, the records become public records under Chapter 19. None of what I have told you above has anything to do with police involved shootings. Every case is, has been, and will continue to be treated the same way in Racine County.