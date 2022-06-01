DA Hanson responds to Journal Times' report about withheld police report information

The following was written by Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson in response to a May 29 Journal Times article titled, "Blackout: Racine County DA urges police to not release information about recently reported crimes." It was posted on her public Facebook page and reprinted here with her permission.

I take issue with the article written by Scott Williams in the Racine Journal Times this weekend, accusing me of “blacking-out” open records and information police share with the media. There has been no change to open records policies anywhere in Racine County.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office and all law enforcement agencies within Racine County work very hard to be as open and transparent with the public as we are able to. The work we all do, however, requires that the timing of releasing information is done with great caution and care.