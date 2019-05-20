RACINE COUNTY — There are 285.8 miles of bike trails in southeastern Wisconsin. Advocates and city planners think there need to be more. A lot more.
Right now, there’s very little continuity where cyclists are able to ride in the greater Racine area. For example, riding along the east-west County Bike Trail between Ohio Street and West Boulevard, there’s a quick decline and then incline when you reach the intersection of Lathrop Avenue and 19th Street, a busy corner with barely a crosswalk or a signal to motorists that a bicycle is coming along.
And then there’s the Lake Michigan Pathway. It was an attempt to connect Milwaukee’s trails to Kenosha through Racine, but runs into a flurry of gaps and unsafe on-road connections in the City of Racine.
“They (bike lanes and bike trails) get kind of chunky,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, Racine’s public health administrator and an avid cyclist. “With the bike trails, especially within the city, you’re on the trail, then you’re off the trail, then you’ve got a stop sign, then you’ve got a drive way, then you’ve got another stop sign.”
Without continuity, it’s really difficult for newbies to get comfortable on a bike.
“By providing safe access to trails, you’re providing more opportunity to have people get out on the trails,” said Willie Karidis, Route of the Badger’s project manager.
Karidis is working with state and local leaders in southeast Wisconsin’s seven counties to establish continuity. The project, known as the Route of the Badger, encompasses the 285.8 miles of existing trails, plus 48.8 miles of on-street bike lanes and 365.7 miles of planned new connections.
Who will reap the biking benefits?
The Route of the Badger isn’t really intended to benefit people who already use bikes recreationally on a daily basis. It’s geared for people who use bikes as their primary mode of transportation, and also for people who don’t bike at all, but could be interested in starting if they felt it would be safe.
Sixty-four percent of Milwaukeean bike riders reported that they didn’t bike more because they were scared of bad drivers, making it the biggest barrier to cycling, according to a recent survey. The next two biggest barriers were unsafe intersections (57%) and automobile traffic in general (56%).
“If you have the gaps, oftentimes your casual rider is going to not necessarily take a bike trip if they’re pushed to taking a street,” according to Joe Delmagori, the senior transportation manager with SEWRPC (Southeast Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission) who helped develop Racine’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan alongside Bowersox and more than a dozen other community members and local officials.
Few people are as confident as Bowersox and her fellow “roadies” — those ride alongside motorists year-round, weather be damned.
“If you don’t have continuity,” added Mark Hertzberg, another roadie who is a member of the KR Bike Club and is a former Journal Times photographer, “motorists don’t have it in their mind about bicyclists being part of the transportation infrastructure ... That’s bad both for the cyclist and the motorist. And if cyclists are afraid of the motorists, then they’re afraid to ride. It limits their ability to do daily tasks.”
And when few (if any) of Racine’s bike trails are plowed during the winter — unlike cities like Madison and Minneapolis, which plow for bikes before even some roads are cleared — bikes become pretty much useless unless you’re willing to ride on roads, which may not be entirely cleared of snow either.
For young people
Car ownership may be dropping nationwide. According to a Reuters poll, 9 percent of the people who sold a car between spring 2016 and spring 2017 didn’t buy a replacement. Some of them are relying more on Uber and Lyft or public transport, and others are turning to bikes.
A lot of young people are choosing to ride to work rather than drive, Karidis said, and so some employers are using close proximity to Hank Aaron Trail or Oak Leaf Trail as a draw to cycling job-seekers. Karidis added that he met a woman in Glendale recently who is looking to open up a coffee shop on the 120-mile Oak Leaf Trail specifically to cater to the cyclist crowd.
“There’s economic opportunity with this,” he said.
Another big portion of this effort is establishing long-range connections, allowing people to ride to work or brunch or what-have-you in another municipality without having to spend any gas money.
Creating cycling options will create more bikers, Delmagori predicts.
“You can create more opportunities for people to use them. You’re connecting neighborhoods,” Delmagori said.
One of the most effective methods is reclaiming vacated railroads and converting them into bike paths. But even though the land is pretty open for the taking — there are few other uses for ex-railroads — it isn’t particularly cheap.
Pedaling on new paths
Karidis, who lives in the Milwaukee area, is one of about 50 employees nationwide of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, which advocates for turning unused railroads into bike paths. One of its ongoing goals is to take 13 miles of abandoned Canadian Pacific Railway between Dover and Sturtevant and connect the east and west ends of the county’s biking options, which would be a big win for the Route of the Badger.
RACINE COUNTY — A recreational trail project known as Rails to Trails has received a big endorsement from the Legislature’s Joint Committee on…
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has “championed” state funding for this, Karidis said. In summer 2017, the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance approved $1 million in bonding to help cover the costs. But that’s still approximately $500,000 short of what is needed to finish the job, so no work has been done yet.
And finding more state money probably won’t be easy. Vos, joined by Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said at a town hall in Union Grove last month that he was OK with a gas tax to help fund Wisconsin’s road improvements. But Wanggaard followed up by saying “I don’t want to see road dollars go to funding bike paths … We need bike paths, but we need the bike people to help pay for that.”
Even if the Route of the Badger’s planners can fundraise the $500,000 — through grants, donations, etc. — railroads can’t fill in all of the literal gaps, especially in more urban areas.
“Finding easement through utility corridors (from WE Energies) or river and waterway corridors (from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources) … ends up becoming an important step in the process,” Delmagori said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(28) comments
Bicycling Racine as weather allows is great - and of course - it is dangerous! The Southern trails of the bicycle path have been blacktopped - and good to ride. The Northern portion - is gravel chips and has been torn up be motorized vehicles, rain, and time.
Riding City Streets is always dangerous - I now use a flashing front and rear LED light to alert Motorists - and always Yield FIRST. Of course I blow some red lights - because a bicycle can't trigger them.... use your brain. But I always STOP and LOOK first.
Helmet? NOPE. I'm been riding since I was a kid and had a Schwinn Sting-Ray 3- speed with a Sissy Tail.
When ya see me coming down the street - I have my sandals on, and my hair blowing in the wind..... it's kinda blonde and near to my butt, and I usually have some sort of Hawaiian shirt on .... and I exclusively ride Motobecanes, (Black on Red, or Red on Black; carbon fiber & aluminum) ) so that's how ya know it is me.
I'm considering adding.... to my safety equipment..... a Pool Noodle.....
https://qz.com/1620913/the-best-cycling-hack-is-a-pool-noodle/
Let me know when Cory Mason rides a bicycle to work...... LOL!
I don't believe he could even balance himself on a bike.... and I can be 3 sheets to da wind - and still ride NO HANDS. LOL
A friend of mine refers to cyclists without helmets as "organ donors." I had short-term memory loss immediately after a slow speed accident in which I cracked my helmet in five places. I can't begin to imagine what would have happened if I had not been wearing a helmet. Yes, get one! I too use flashing LEDs front and back in daytime. I have a helmet-mounted mirror and sense that motorists give me more room now than they did before I started using the lights in the daytime.
Bicyclists are bad. Bicyclists are good. Blah-Blah-Blah. Issue #1 figure out a way to pay for what you want. Needs to be a permanent source of funds, not just a special one time grant or appropriation and then nothing. In Racine next thing you will want it street lights working for those who ride at night.
-
If your looking to have bike friendly roads from Lake Michigan all the way to Walworth County then you really going to be disappointed. I watch in amazement at the bike trail crossing on Durance avenue or bike and pedestrian traffic going under the RR bridge on Hwy 11 just East of Willow road. Man, if you can't do a couple of safe crossing at those locations give up any large project.
I watch in Amazement while the FoxScam Fiasco continues to unfold.....
BTW - Do you ride a Bicycle?
Just a Friendly challenge here.....
I have an old one you could borrow........
Durand Avenue crossing is addressed as an area of concern in the Master Plan. Willow Road is not because it is not in the city. This is a city committee' Master Plan.
Stop dropping the overpasses!! Sending a cyclists to the bottom of a ravine to stop for a busy street make bike trails useless. Lathrop and 4 mile road are all complete failures by our leadership. Racine's civil engineers seem to be very clueless.
I remember when the train overpass was there - and yeah - I rode my gas powered minibike over it..... I do note that much of the blacktopped trails in that area have vegetation heaving up the Blacktop.
Bicycles are a hazard west of the interstate, too. On a two lane road without shoulders they take a full lane. These roads are 55 mph limit. Bicycle riding is a hobby, not a practical mode of transport. Please, stay on the trails!
Think about people who cannot afford a car or who have lost their license. Our bike trails do not get you to work, school, the doctor's office, the grocery store, etc. They are designed for recreational riding, not transportation needs.
You just lost all rights to ever complain about the environment. Bet you are at least 50lbs overweight too.
Look where they ride....not at all close to the curb....2 abreast!! please...they are snobs..the roads are for cars...
I am not surprised by your generalizations. Shall I start with generalizations about motorists? By law streets and road are for bicyclists as well as for motor vehicles.
I stay by curb when you loser drivers start using your tun signals!!!
I ride bike in the city. I blow lights all the time too when there are no cars too lol. This is not a high priority for the taxpayer.
I ride in the city, too. We are afforded the right to ride on streets which means we must obey traffic laws. Cyclists like you who "blow lights" all the time are irresponsible and are part of what angers some motorists about cyclists. Why brag about that?
Bikes do not trip most lights, you HAVE to blow them traffic is not around. What do you care anyway you little Adolf?
I take your "little Adolf" comment as an anti-Semitic reference to Adolf Hitler. Shame on you.
I cant stop, it will slow my average MPH on MapMyRide.
Bicycle laws should be changed in Wisconsin to reflect current issues. I read that 20% of bicycle accidents involved alcohol/drug impairment by the cyclists. Wisconsin law prohibits driving under the influence of alcohol or other controlled substances, but it is written so it applies to vehicles, and therefore not bicyclists. I think the cyclists are also allowed by law to ride on the sidewalks, but are to avoid hitting pedestrians.
Have bicyclists pay a minimal registration fee, and have a type of license plate on their bicycles. That can pay for building new paths, and clearing snow. If there are dangerous intersection conditions cameras will be able to identify more closely what the problems are. Sadly, some cyclists ride at night with no lights, don't give way to pedestrians walking dogs on sidewalks, and weave in and out using sidewalks and streets. Maybe you could add a feature to bikes so you could hear them coming. If they don't tell you they are coming from behind, at least you'd hear them. Why does Wisconsin have such liberal laws for bicycles, while other states are more protective of pedestrians. We can update are laws to reflect better safety with more bicycles and pedestrians using paths.
Bicyclists over the age of 12 are NOT allowed to ride on sidewalks. The bike master plan identifies the problem intersections. I am not positive about your assertions about the laws and impaired cyclists. There are regrettably a number of cases of distracted drivers who were not held accountable for killing bicyclists.
I want, I want, I want! Then you wouldn't mind contributing a little bit then? Let's put a surtax on the sales of bicycles and equipment. And also have a yearly registration fee. Put a little skin in the game for a change
Oh, you mean like how the millionaire sports figures and billionaire owners pay for their ‘professional playground’ stadiums ? How those same said people pay up front for the infrastructure of those stadiums? Tan sandy, bikers do pay there share of taxes; sales, income and property taxes! You’re an old, spiteful thinking person .... it people like you that continually thwart progress in this once great city and state! Only thing you care about is controlling women’s abilities and lowering taxes on the wealthy! Oh a large military as well!! Waste, waste, waste....time for you to step aside. Next we will hear from Shield!!! 😂😂😂😂😂
,".....bikers do pay there share of taxes; sales, income and property taxes!" Uh huh. How about vehicle registration fees, excise tax on tires, fuel taxes. The answer is they don't "pay their fair share" when it comes to those fees that pay for the transportation infrastructure that bicyclists use scott free.
Hear, hear!
"thwart progress in this once great city" Well at least one part of your hateful post was accurate...."once great city". Your already charging double the property tax rate and still are challenged providing basic services to your citizens, so what you figure the odds are that your mayor is going to spring for world class bicycle lanes? LMAO
And by the way......Your screen name is outdated.....just like you thinking!!
Belonging to an unhinged lefty, it will never change.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.