CVS Health to open coronavirus testing site Friday

RACINE — CVS Health is expanding its coronavirus testing program by opening testing sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations. A Racine location is among a number of others in Wisconsin that will open Friday.
The Racine test site, opening at 3915 Durand Ave., will be offering coronavirus testing services to insured and uninsured patients, with no out-of-pocket costs.
A total of seven new sites will open throughout Wisconsin where there is demand for more local testing, making for a total of 14 test sites from CVS Health in the state. They are among more than 1,400 locations serving 33 states and the District of Columbia.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and will help enable the company’s goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment.
Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.
A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
To advance health equity and support communities the pandemic has disproportionately impacted — including underserved areas and communities of color — two-thirds of the 1,400 test sites opening at CVS Pharmacy locations will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index.
Other sites opening Friday:
- 5740 South Packard Ave., Cudahy
- 5220 West Rawson Ave., Franklin
- 930 Main St., Green Bay
- 6701 Mineral Point Rd., Madison
- 3860 South 27th St., Milwaukee
- 1316 West Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee
Sites already open:
- 2149 Prairie Ave., Beloit
- 3710 57th Ave., Kenosha
- N 83 W 15550 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls
- 1650 Farwell Ave., Milwaukee
- 2135 Silvernail Rd., Pewaukee
- 1108 N 14th St., Sheboygan
- 1130 West Sunset Dr., Waukesha
