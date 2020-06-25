CVS Health to open coronavirus testing site Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — CVS Health is expanding its coronavirus testing program by opening testing sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations. A Racine location is among a number of others in Wisconsin that will open Friday.

The Racine test site, opening at 3915 Durand Ave., will be offering coronavirus testing services to insured and uninsured patients, with no out-of-pocket costs.

A total of seven new sites will open throughout Wisconsin where there is demand for more local testing, making for a total of 14 test sites from CVS Health in the state. They are among more than 1,400 locations serving 33 states and the District of Columbia.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and will help enable the company’s goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment.