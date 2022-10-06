Customers mourn loss of restaurant in Downtown Waterford amid rising costs and other business pressures

WATERFORD — The owners of the popular restaurant Cafe 213 have abruptly closed their doors, citing business struggles and a landlord’s plan to sell the building.

The restaurant at 213 E. Main St. has been a prominent part of Downtown Waterford for more than 20 years, including the past three years under current owners Kevin and Holly Baumann.

The husband-and-wife team said they made the agonizing decision to close the business Oct. 4 after business-related problems continued multiplying until the couple could manage no more.

Among the issues they cited were the rising cost of supplies, a shortage of workers, and needed building repairs. When their landlord recently disclosed plans to sell the property, the Baumanns decided it was time to call it quits.

Holly Baumann, 37, said the couple — with two children at home — was investing too much time and energy into the restaurant, without enough financial return and without confidence that things would get better.

“We physically, mentally and monetarily can’t continue on this path,” Baumann said. “We need to find a new path.”

‘A staple’ removed

The loss of Cafe 213 comes as a surprise to neighboring business owners and others who have come to regard the Main Street eatery as a dependable place for good food and hometown atmosphere.

Jordan Karweik, proprietor of the neighboring ice cream spot Kravings, said he enjoyed going to Cafe 213 for hamburgers.

Karweik said the restaurant’s closing is a setback for the downtown business environment. He hopes another restaurant or cafe will emerge soon to replace the Baumanns.

“They were a staple down here,” he said. “They were part of the business community.”

Located in a historic two-story corner building, the restaurant opened originally in 1998 under the name Granny’s Cafe, operated by John and Pat Komotos.

In 2012, new owner Tanya Schachner took over and changed the name to Cafe 213. That continued for seven years before Schachner ran out of steam and shut down.

The Baumanns bought the business a short time later, and the Waterford couple announced plans to add new menu items, plus alcoholic beverages with a liquor license approved by the village.

Dawn Brummel, who was then executive director of the Explore Waterford business group, encouraged Kevin and Holly Baumann in their new endeavor. Brummel would later describe the reopening of Cafe 213 among the highlights of her days in the chamber of commerce organization.

Upon hearing that the restaurant was closing this week, Brummel said she was sad, but also proud of the effort that the Baumanns made to keep the business going.

“They put their whole heart into it, and Waterford sure loved it,” she said. “They can hold their head high, knowing they gave us a superior cafe experience.”

The success, however, came at a high price for the Baumanns.

Rising costs a problem

The couple said they struggled to sustain Cafe 213 as a financial enterprise amid rising costs for supplies, materials and utilities. They had a dedicated group of 18 employees, but staffing became a challenge, too, whenever the school year resumed and high school-aged workers disappeared.

The building on Main Street also needed frequent repairs, including an ongoing problem with the heating and air-conditioning system.

Earlier this summer, Holly Baumann took a full-time job teaching baking and pastry-making at Milwaukee Area Technical College. That left her husband to manage the restaurant on his own, while the couple also cared for their two children.

“We tried to make this work,” Kevin Baumann said.

Passing of Patricia Foley

Then came the final straw: Building owner Patricia Foley died a few weeks ago, and Foley’s family notified Cafe 213 that the property would be put up for sale. In addition to the restaurant, the property houses a jewelry store and a handful of second-floor apartments.

Rozanne Jones, owner of Rendezvous Jewelry & Gifts, said the landlord offered assurances that no tenants would be displaced immediately. Jones was stunned a few days later to learn that the Baumanns had closed their doors.

“I’m floored,” she said.

The couple made their announcement Oct. 4 on Facebook, apologizing for the “abrupt” shutdown, while thanking their employees and customers who contributed to the restaurant’s “fun, friendly environment.”

“We are proud to acknowledge all the hardships we have overcome,” they added, “and everything we have learned from this experience.”

The couple said they had no hard feelings toward the Foley family.

Supporters on Facebook responded with an outpouring of affection and best wishes for the restaurant operators.

“I loved everything about your wonderful little restaurant,” wrote Sue Hamman. “You’ve brightened Main Street in so many ways.”

Added Cindy Bores, “You gave so much joy to the community.”