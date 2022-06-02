Curfew for juveniles to be enforced in Racine; those under 18 cannot be out after 11 p.m.

RACINE — In response to rising gun violence in the City of Racine, through the weekend, all juveniles (those younger than 18 years old) cannot be out on the city's streets from 11 p.m.-6 a.m.
The announcement came from Mayor Cory Mason after two people were shot at a funeral at Graceland Cemetery Thursday afternoon.
In a statement, Mason said: "Today's heinous shooting at a cemetery while a family was already mourning the loss of a loved one is a new low for these perpetrators of violence in our community. The violence has got to stop! Revenge is not the answer. Ending gun violence is the top priority of the police department and my administration.
"I have spoken to the Governor and Attorney General to request more resources to support violence prevention.
"I am instructing the police department to actively enforce our juvenile curfew ordinance through the weekend. Anyone under 18 must be home by 11 p.m.
"This violence must end. If you have any information about the horrific events of the today, I urge you to contact the Racine Police Department immediately."
Following the shooting of 17 people after a Milwaukee Bucks game May 13, the City of Milwaukee announced it would be enforcing its own juvenile curfew ordinance, similarly aiming to crack down on gun violence.
Assistant Police Chief Alex Ramirez said May 26 that, in the City of Racine, non-fatal shootings in 2022 are up 90% compared to the same time last year and reports of shots fired are up 42%.
In a tweet Thursday evening, Gov. Tony Evers reacted to the cemetery shooting. He said: "We’ve been monitoring the shooting earlier today in Racine and have been in contact with our local partners to offer support. As we await additional information, we are praying all involved survive and recover.
"Gun violence has to stop."
Added Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running as a Democrat for Ron Johnson's U.S. Senate seat, in a tweet: "I’m heartbroken to hear about the shooting in Racine. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and first responders.
"We’re exhausted from receiving news like this again and again. All of this loss, this pain…and for what? People are suffering. We need action."
In photos and video: From the scene of the Graceland Cemetery shooting and outside the hospital
A prayer during a funeral burial was being led. Seconds later, multiple people were shot and dozens more were on the ground, surrounding the coffin of Da'Shontay "Day Day" King and fearing for their lives.
Multiple people are reported to have been shot during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King who died Friday May 20 after being shot by a Racine police officer following a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop. Mark Hertzberg - Special to The Journal Times