Curbside absentee voting offered in Yorkville and Union Grove

Yorkville and Union Grove will be offering curbside absentee voting and voter registration, the villages have announced.

These services are to be offered at the Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave. beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 23 and to be held every weekday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for two weeks, according to a Facebook post from the Village of Yorkville.

Voters are to remain in their vehicles when registering and/or voting. Bring a photo ID for voting and proof of residence if registering to vote.

The Union Grove Municipal Center, which houses municipal operations for both villages, continues to be closed to the public. Call Yorkville at 262-878-2123 or Union Grove at 262-878-1818 for further assistance.

