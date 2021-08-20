Cupcakes and unicorns: Love Inc. welcomes families to its new space; gives away backpacks, school supplies

BURLINGTON — Natalie Jensen is ready for the new school year. She has a new backpack, covered in cupcakes and unicorns. A third grader, she received her backpack and stuffed it with supplies Wednesday during Love Inc.’s annual giveaway.
“Love has been helping our family for a number of years. (When) they say (the) school supply drive is open, and we come running,” said Christopher Jensen, Natalie’s father.
A Burlington nonprofit dedicated to serving disadvantaged individuals and families in western Racine County, Love Inc. opened its new space at 480 S. Pine Street for the first time Wednesday with its annual back to school giveaway.
While Love Inc. offers many services to its clients, the giveaway was open to non-clients, according to Executive Director Patti Wojciechowski. The only requirement? A home address west of Interstate 94.
“The only qualifier is that they have to live west of the Interstate in Racine County,” Wojciechowski said. “And then we provide as much as we possibly can.”
Last year, the event helped more than 300 students fill their new backpacks with supplies. Wojciechowski said it is in part made possible by Performance Tire in Burlington, which raised and donated $5,000 for the cause.
Wojciechowski, who said she loves bargain hunting, also had retailers provide discounts when she went shopping for the supplies.
Amelia Jensen, Natalie’s older sister and a seventh-grader, opted for a simple blue backpack. She took to organizing her new supplies before her family had even checked out. She said the art supplies were her favorite, since she enjoys art classes the most in school.
While they were able to pick up many supplies at Love Inc., Amelia still needed new shoes after outgrowing her shoes yet again, according to her father. For this very reason, each participant receives a $20 Walmart gift card to put towards other items not already provided, according to Wojciechowski.
“We work with Walmart in town here,” Wojciechowski said. “Each kid gets a $20 gift card, so they can get — whether it’s shoes or socks and underwear or put it towards some item that we didn’t have that they didn’t get anywhere else.”
Another big event for Love Inc., Wojciechowski said, is Winter Warmth. There are no requirements for families to receive support from Winter Warmth: anyone who needs a coat can get one, she said. Love Inc. is already accepting donations, with Winter Warmth running through the colder months, usually until around March.
Clients of Love Inc. get access to their programs for a year after they sign, which involves an appointment with a social worker. In order to sign up, families must present a valid photo ID for all of the adults in the home, proof of income for everyone in the household, proof of current address and household verification.