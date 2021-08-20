Cupcakes and unicorns: Love Inc. welcomes families to its new space; gives away backpacks, school supplies

Last year, the event helped more than 300 students fill their new backpacks with supplies. Wojciechowski said it is in part made possible by Performance Tire in Burlington, which raised and donated $5,000 for the cause.

Wojciechowski, who said she loves bargain hunting, also had retailers provide discounts when she went shopping for the supplies.

Amelia Jensen, Natalie’s older sister and a seventh-grader, opted for a simple blue backpack. She took to organizing her new supplies before her family had even checked out. She said the art supplies were her favorite, since she enjoys art classes the most in school.

While they were able to pick up many supplies at Love Inc., Amelia still needed new shoes after outgrowing her shoes yet again, according to her father. For this very reason, each participant receives a $20 Walmart gift card to put towards other items not already provided, according to Wojciechowski.

“We work with Walmart in town here,” Wojciechowski said. “Each kid gets a $20 gift card, so they can get — whether it’s shoes or socks and underwear or put it towards some item that we didn’t have that they didn’t get anywhere else.”