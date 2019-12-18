Culver's rezone at Highway 31/38 advances despite resident concerns

Complicated parcel

The potential development is a bit complicated as the parcel is divided between Mount Pleasant and Caledonia, which requires Caledonia to also act on the development.

Robin Palm, village planner, estimates that roughly 80-90% of buildings that would be built on the property would technically reside in Caledonia and Caledonia has the zoning authority to what is built on its side.

Palm also pointed out if the village denied the rezone, and Caledonia approved it, the developer could redevelop the property to construct all the buildings on the Caledonia side and Mount Pleasant would have no say in the project.

Currently there is a vacant house on the property “which has been the source of municipal complaints,” Palm said.

Added value

If the development were to come to fruition, Palm said the property would be assessed at approximately $2 million and would provide about $37,000 annually in taxes to the local municipalities.

Commission member John Kis said the location of the property, with the amount of local traffic, justifies a rezone for the parcel but he does not believe there should be a gas station there.