Culver's rezone at Highway 31/38 advances despite resident concerns

MOUNT PLEASANT — The possibility of a new Culver’s restaurant and gas station — or some other business — have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.
The Mount Pleasant Plan Commission on Wednesday voted 5-1 in favor of rezoning parcels of land on the northeast side of the intersection at Highway 31 and Highway 38 from agriculture urban holding to general business. Village Trustee Ram Bhatia, who is also a member of the commission, voted against the rezone.
The rezone recommendation is scheduled to next go to the Village Board at its meeting at the end of January. The board will have final say on the rezoning.
A developer is planning on putting in a Culver’s franchise and a gas station on the property, which has drawn criticism from some community members.
At a public hearing on Tuesday, roughly 20 residents voiced their issues with the project, saying they are concerned about the possibility of an increase in traffic, light pollution, littering and negative environmental impacts.
A petition against the project signed by 70 residents was given to the Mount Pleasant Village Board on Tuesday.
Village staff does have some concerns about the potential light pollution but those issues can be addressed later in the process, they said.
Complicated parcel
The potential development is a bit complicated as the parcel is divided between Mount Pleasant and Caledonia, which requires Caledonia to also act on the development.
Robin Palm, village planner, estimates that roughly 80-90% of buildings that would be built on the property would technically reside in Caledonia and Caledonia has the zoning authority to what is built on its side.
Palm also pointed out if the village denied the rezone, and Caledonia approved it, the developer could redevelop the property to construct all the buildings on the Caledonia side and Mount Pleasant would have no say in the project.
Currently there is a vacant house on the property “which has been the source of municipal complaints,” Palm said.
Added value
If the development were to come to fruition, Palm said the property would be assessed at approximately $2 million and would provide about $37,000 annually in taxes to the local municipalities.
Commission member John Kis said the location of the property, with the amount of local traffic, justifies a rezone for the parcel but he does not believe there should be a gas station there.
“I do support the zoning,” Kis said. “But I think that I would ask the staff and everyone in this room to make a tremendously concerted effort to restrict the pollution and save as much as the vegetation as we can.”
Bhatia said he voted against the rezone because he did not like the idea of some of the area homes being so close to a gas station.
If the village does approve the rezone, the developer would have to pay for a traffic study from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
“They’ll have to go through a lengthy review about the traffic impact,” Palm said. “At that time, the state could say ‘You need a left turn lane to go in here’ … that can totally kill a project if they require upgrades to the intersection or to the lanes that the developer is not willing to undergo.”
