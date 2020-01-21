Culver's plan gets over big hurdle despite neighbors' opposition

CALEDONIA — A crowd of more than 80 people packed the Caledonia Village Hall on Monday night to listen to and weigh in on the battle of the over the proposed Culver’s at the intersection of highways 38 and 31. But the developers of the restaurant may have already won the war.

The Caledonia Village Board Monday unanimously voted in favor of allowing the proposed fast-food restaurant to move forward, miffing hundreds of community members who signed online petitions and spoke out at village meetings opposing the proposed new location of the custard-and-butterburger chain.

Monday’s debate lasted more than an hour. By the time the Village Board approved a change to the village’s comprehensive plan and a zoning change (after 8 p.m), most of those in attendance had already left. They appeared to realize what was going to happen; they had lost.

There are still hurdles to be cleared — Mount Pleasant still needs to pass a similar zoning change next week, since the property in question straddles the Mount Pleasant-Caledonia border — but this was the biggest thing standing in the way of Racine County’s fourth Culver’s.

Mostly negative responses