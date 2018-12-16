RACINE — Racine Unified teacher and public education advocate Angelina Cruz has the ear of governor-elect Tony Evers, as a member of his “What’s Best for Kids” advisory council.
According to a press statement from Evers, the council is made up of leaders and advocates from across the state who are working with and advising Evers’ transition team on policies and issues that impact Wisconsin kids.
“I am optimistic,” Cruz said. “I’m more optimistic than I have been the past eight years about the trajectory of the state in terms of serving the needs of our kids.”
In addition to teaching, Cruz is the president of Racine Educators United, which represents Racine Unified teachers and educational assistants.
“I’m extremely excited about the work,” Cruz said. “It’s been a long time, I think, since normal people have felt like they’ve had a voice in our state government at all. Just that he wants to hear from people on the ground, doing the work in these different venues is really promising and exciting for me as a public educator.”
Other members of the council include a representative from Milwaukee Public Schools, the Boys & Girls Club of Wisconsin, a representative from Lutheran Social Services and a representative from the Latino Education Council, in addition to many others.
“The panel is comprised of a pretty diverse group of people,” Cruz said.
Local input
Cruz’s recommendations to the governor-elect and his team include ensuring school funding fairness, creating legislation on community schools, investing in early childhood education, closing the state’s educational opportunity gaps, ending voucher programs and eliminating the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program, which would allow the state to take over failing schools.
She added that the state must deal with the crisis in the teaching profession in Wisconsin, as teachers leave the career and the state.
She believes two of the biggest issues facing public schools are the state funding formula, which she contends doesn’t take equity into consideration, and the voucher system, which she said is siphoning money from public schools.
REU endorsed Evers in his bid for governor as well as when he ran for his current position of state superintendent of public instruction.
Cruz said the council had its first conference call on Thursday, and the group plans to continue the conversation in the future, by phone or in person.
“People were definitely very enthusiastic about being able to voice about what our vision is in terms of where we’re coming from but then, collectively, ‘how do all of these things overlap when we’re thinking about what’s best for kids?’,” she said.
Cruz said she intends to do her best to represent Racine.
“I think the wellness of all of our communities depends on the wellness of the public education system,” she said.
According to the press statement, the advisory council will join more than 100 policy experts that will consult with the governor-elect’s transition team in preparing the state budget and policy initiatives for his administration.
“From fully funding public education at every level to expanding all-day pre-K statewide to increasing trauma-informed programming in our communities and our schools, the bottom line is that our kids have to be our top priority,” Evers stated. “Our ‘What’s Best for Kids’ Advisory Council will work with our team to ensure we’re improving the lives of Wisconsin’s kids and families.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Oh boy!!! Cruz will tell "scarecrow" Evers how far to dig into our wallets for teacher money!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.