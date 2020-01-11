Crushing application denied; Pioneer still plans to sell lot

RACINE — The city’s Planning, Heritage and Design Commission has denied an application to crush and recycle gravel and concrete at a site on South Memorial Drive due to concerns that dust, noise and heavy truck traffic could negatively impact area businesses and residents.
The application for a conditional-use permit was submitted by Pewaukee-based Zignego Co., which planned to purchase the site at 1917 S. Memorial Drive from Pioneer Products and use it for the Highway 11 project scheduled for next year and, as Dan Zignego told the committee, other city projects they hoped to bid for in the future.
Concerns outweigh concessions
Zignego Co. submitted a 157-page addendum to its application in response to the former city Plan Commission’s (now the Planning, Heritage and Design Commission) request that the company provide more information on the site map, conduct an environmental study and reach out to the neighborhood. Zignego also told the commission that should their permit be approved, they would hold monthly neighborhood meetings.
“We want to be invested in the long term,” said Zignego. “We want to be in this neighborhood.”
Though Alderman Trevor Jung of the 9th District thanked Zignego for, “taking this process seriously,” it didn’t convince the citizens or commission that their concerns had been addressed.
Commissioner Mario Martinez said he was disappointed that the community outreach Zignego had conducted had been to reach out to area aldermen, instead of meeting with neighbors.
“There’s a lot of folks in those communities — on Clark Street, Racine Street — who don’t attend these meetings,” said Martinez. “I wish you had done a little bit more of that before you came here and presented this idea for your project.”
Martinez said he was also concerned about A1 Auto Body owner Ralph Wagner’s comments that he had tried to reach out to previous operators when there had been issues but he wasn’t able to get the help that he needed. Wednesday was the third meeting during which Wagner testified that he did not support the proposal because he feared how the dust would affect his business across the street.
“I would be worried about the fact that this would be put in place and this behavior would continue,” said Martinez. “For me, being that I’m pro-business, it kind of pains me to say this — I love the idea that your company has so much success and I wish you continued success — but the fact that I am pro-family and pro-health far outweigh what we’re looking at here.”
The commission voted unanimously to forward the proposal to the council with a recommendation to deny the conditional use permit.
Lot still for sale
Also on the agenda was a motion from Pioneer to split its lot in half so it could sell the proposed site of the crushing operation to Zignego. The motion had gone to the City Council, but the council had decided last month to send it back to commission.
Since the conditional-use permit was denied, the application to split the lot into two was withdrawn. Pioneer President Russ Weyers said the company plans to revise and resubmit the application even though they no longer have a buyer lined up.
“It’s property we don’t need for our business,” said Weyers. “We hoped the city would be business-friendly enough to allow somebody to operate there.”
