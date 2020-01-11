Crushing application denied; Pioneer still plans to sell lot

Commissioner Mario Martinez said he was disappointed that the community outreach Zignego had conducted had been to reach out to area aldermen, instead of meeting with neighbors.

“There’s a lot of folks in those communities — on Clark Street, Racine Street — who don’t attend these meetings,” said Martinez. “I wish you had done a little bit more of that before you came here and presented this idea for your project.”

Martinez said he was also concerned about A1 Auto Body owner Ralph Wagner’s comments that he had tried to reach out to previous operators when there had been issues but he wasn’t able to get the help that he needed. Wednesday was the third meeting during which Wagner testified that he did not support the proposal because he feared how the dust would affect his business across the street.

“I would be worried about the fact that this would be put in place and this behavior would continue,” said Martinez. “For me, being that I’m pro-business, it kind of pains me to say this — I love the idea that your company has so much success and I wish you continued success — but the fact that I am pro-family and pro-health far outweigh what we’re looking at here.”