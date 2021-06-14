Crowds beat the heat at Racine's North Beach in conditions that feel 'like August'

RACINE — A summer-like heatwave has crowds hauling their beach towels and sunscreen down to Racine’s North Beach in larger-than-usual numbers this season.
“It feels like August,” said Deanna Denman of Antioch, Ill., who joined others Sunday in beating the heat with a day at the beach.
Denman and her sister, Melissa Olenick, usually take their teenage kids to North Beach a couple of times each summer. With temperatures in the 80s and 90s this past week, they made the trip on Sunday — earlier than ever.
“It’s too hot to do anything else,” Denman said.
The heatwave hit just as city-owned North Beach was opening for the season on June 5. And the summer-like conditions have shown little sign of letting up.
Lifeguard Savanna Gain, in her fourth year at the beach, said the heatwave has brought more people to the lakefront in early June than she remembers from previous years.
The boost in attendance gives lifeguards more to do, Gain said, and the heat allows them to enjoy a little time in the Lake Michigan water.
“I think it just makes it better,” she said.
Fellow lifeguard Caitlin Mertins agreed: “This is definitely a lot nicer.”
Located at 100 Kewaunee St., North Beach is open with lifeguards on duty all summer from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.
Mark Meisner of Racine said he hits the beach nearly every day, arriving at sunrise sometimes and spending the entire day listening to his radio and watching the crowd.
North Beach deserves its reputation as one of the best beaches in the Midwest, Meisner said.
“It’s beautiful,” he said. “It’s simply beautiful — that’s all.”
The early heatwave has brought a welcome rush of business to the Oasis snack bar, located at the beach. The Oasis keeps beach goers nourished with cold drinks and snacks, as well as games.
Employee Eddie DeLaCruz said business has gotten off to a brisk start this year, with the sort of weather conditions that typically do not arrive until July or August.
“You see a lot of people — a lot of fun, in the sand, playing,” DeLaCruz said. “What more could you ask for?”
The National Weather Service says Racine will get a brief break from the heat this week, with a chance of rain and temperatures moderating in the 70s. But sunny skies and temperatures are expected back up in the mid-80s by Thursday.
Carly Collins, who brought her children to North Beach on Sunday, said the family from Slinger likes North Beach because the sand and water are clean, and the city provides lifeguards.
Collins and her husband have six kids, aged 4 to 13.
The family does not usually hit the beach so early in the season. But they arrived Sunday eager to enjoy the lakefront after a long, cold winter indoors.
While some of them played beach volleyball, others took a dip in Lake Michigan.
“It keeps us entertained all day long,” Collins said. “It’s just great.”