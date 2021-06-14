Crowds beat the heat at Racine's North Beach in conditions that feel 'like August'

RACINE — A summer-like heatwave has crowds hauling their beach towels and sunscreen down to Racine’s North Beach in larger-than-usual numbers this season.

“It feels like August,” said Deanna Denman of Antioch, Ill., who joined others Sunday in beating the heat with a day at the beach.

Denman and her sister, Melissa Olenick, usually take their teenage kids to North Beach a couple of times each summer. With temperatures in the 80s and 90s this past week, they made the trip on Sunday — earlier than ever.

“It’s too hot to do anything else,” Denman said.

The heatwave hit just as city-owned North Beach was opening for the season on June 5. And the summer-like conditions have shown little sign of letting up.

Lifeguard Savanna Gain, in her fourth year at the beach, said the heatwave has brought more people to the lakefront in early June than she remembers from previous years.

The boost in attendance gives lifeguards more to do, Gain said, and the heat allows them to enjoy a little time in the Lake Michigan water.

“I think it just makes it better,” she said.

Fellow lifeguard Caitlin Mertins agreed: “This is definitely a lot nicer.”